After Sony's KDL-40EX503 faired well in our hands, we've now got our paws on the KDL-32NX503.



The NX stands for the ‘network range' while the 503 indicates it's the entry-level model in the series.



And we think this 32in LCD TV is something of a paradox. As part of the network range it's a shame it hasn't got built-in wi-fi – a feature available on 40in models and above on the '703 and '803 sets.



Similarly, it's only a 50Hz screen. Elsewhere you'll find four HDMI inputs, Bravia Engine 3 and 1080p resolution.



Still, it boasts an eye-catching design and the single panel of glass and sturdy pedestal stand give an assured start. And there's a twist, or rather a tilt – move one screw and you can tilt the screen back at a six-degree angle.



Stream video from the web

You can also stream video from YouTube, access LoveFilm for streaming and connect to apps from Facebook and Twitter. DLNA support and USB media playback complete the spec.



A Freeview HD tuner ensures tasty off-air images with natural colours, smooth motion and good detail, but the lightweight, muffled sound could be better.



Switch to video and the superb Avatar Blu-ray disc is crisp, smooth and insightful. Dark black scenes work well but brighter scenes by contrast lack a little punch and dynamism.



So, a step forward in picture performance over many last-gen TVs and the added functionality is excellent, but we don't think it's strong enough to merit five stars.

See all our TV Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter