Like the PXC 310 BTs, these Sennheisers have aptX Bluetooth, noise-cancelling and built-in controls.
Unlike the 310s, they also have an SRS surround mode. Unfortunately, it adds hiss, so we’d leave it off.
The 360s, while still decent, sound a bit thin and do little else to justify the extra money over their more compact siblings.
Sennheiser PXC 360 BT review
The Sennheiser PXC 360 BT have an SRS surround mode as an added feature Tested at £260
Our Verdict
Lots of features but the sound is a bit thin. You'd be better off with the cheaper Sennheiser PXC 310 BT
For
- AptX Bluetooth
- noise cancelling
Against
- SRS surround mode adds a hiss
- thin sound
