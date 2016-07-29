Philips Ambilight TVs have been around for years, and never fail to surprise people who see them for the first time. And now, that technology has had an upgrade: meet Philips AmbiLux.

Ambilight uses LEDs around the edges of the TV to echo the on-screen colours onto the wall behind. It makes the edges of the screen appear much less apparent, creates the illusion of a bigger picture and aims to really draw you into the picture.

AmbiLux takes that concept a step further by using nine pico-projectors on the back of the TV instead. They project further than LEDs and, because they aren’t simple lights, can actually reflect the action anf motion you see on-screen – the whole image appears to spread across the wall.

Here’s how it works:

Set the strength and halo-size of the effect, calibrate it to your wall colour, tell it to respond in a different way to different types of content, and more.

It’s TV turned up to 11. Time to do your eyes – and your living-room wall – a favour.

