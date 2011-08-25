Trending

Phiaton MS 400 review

Stylish and solidly engineered, with a touch of glamour Tested at £220

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Stylish and solidly engineered, the MS 400s bring a touch of glamour to the on-ear brigade

For

  • Exciting sound
  • excellent all-round package

Against

  • Not as good with vocal-heavy tracks

You’d normally see carbon fibre on a Formula 1 car, not a pair of headphones, but Phiaton has seen fit to equip the MS 400s with carbon fibre-clad enclosures.

Not only do they add a touch of glamour, they also add robustness. Add the striking folding red leather earpads and headband, and you’ve got a headphone that feels as comfortable as your favourite pair of slippers.

A sturdy travel case, headphone extension cord and 3.5mm-to-6.3mm jack adapter come as part of the package, too.

Exciting sound and looks
They sound as exciting as they look. Their spritely delivery gets Michael Jackson’s Beat It rolling along at pace, with hard-hitting bass and snappy treble leading the way.

There’s a decent sense of space and depth, too.

Switch to a more vocal-heavy track and you’ll hear a little hardness in the upper mids and treble. This takes a little bit of gloss off an otherwise appealing pair of cans.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook