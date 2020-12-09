You can now double up with twin Sonos Subs in one AV set-up

Sonos is rolling out updates to its system to allow two Sonos Subs to work in tandem within a single Sonos AV set-up. As ever, it's not quite available to everybody. There are stipulations.

The first is that at least one of the Subs in the set-up has to be a third generation Sonos Sub which has the required processing to make tandem home cinema bass work. The second is that your AV system needs to be orchestrated by one of the main Sonos devices such as a Sonos soundbar (Arc, Beam, Playbar or Playbase) or the Sonos Amp.

Lastly, you'll need to make sure that you're using the S2 version of the Sonos app. If you can satisfy all of that lot – none of it too strenuous – then you should probably hop to the shops and look for the best Sonos deals.

The Sonos Sub is a little pricey for what it is but there's no denying the simplicity and convenience of a Sonos home theatre system. With no cables to worry about, it leaves the front and rear speakers as flexible for positioning as you need then to be.

On top of that, going Sonos for your AV means that your living room speakers will be tied right into the rest of your home's wireless music system which is as simple and effective as multi-room gets.

If you are looking for a higher quality of home cinema sound, then take a look at our choice of the best AV receivers and best home theatre speaker systems. You will have to put up with cables, though, and convince any housemates to do so too.

Those wishing to dive into the deep end of the Sonos AV pool should look out for some Sonos bundle deals. World Wide Stereo do some good Sonos specials in the States. There are plenty of Sonos offers at Richer Sounds in the UK too.

