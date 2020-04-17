Yamaha NS-3000 speakers bring flagship design to lower price

Following its recent announcement of two VU-meter-featuring stereo amplifiers, Yamaha has now revealed a new pair of two-way bookshelf speakers to sit below its flagship, three-way NS-5000 (£16,000).
The NS-3000s are smaller and more affordable than their top-tier siblings but share some of their DNA, including the same 3cm Zylon dome tweeter.
That's paired with a new 16cm mid/bass driver – also a Zylon cone to enhance integration.
A chamber behind the tweeter, which Yamaha calls an R.S. (Resonance Suppression) Chamber, works to cancel unwanted tube resonance, while a new acoustic absorber has been fitted inside the cabinet to limit the impact of internal vibrations while simultaneously reducing the need for sound absorbing material.
Yamaha says its crossover circuit comprises the "highest-quality" components, including Mundorf's MCapSUPREME EVO audio capacitor.
The NS-3000s get their own pair of dedicated stands, too. The SPS-3000 have naturally been engineered to exclusively match the NS-3000, and include a 6mm-thick top metal plate, a wood support column, and a 35mm-thick wood base, complete with a metal plate and floor spikes.
We are awaiting price confirmation of the Yamaha NS-3000 bookshelf speakers, but we can expect them to wear a more wallet-friendly price tag than the NS-5000s, somewhere around the £8000 mark.
