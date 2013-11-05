Here's your chance to win a pair of Spendor SA1 speakers, a private VIP playback of your favourite album on a £350,000 reference system (with champagne!), and an exclusive Suzy Reed cushion featuring a classic musician of your choice, courtesy of Audio Lounge.

Also up for grabs as a second prize is a pair of award-winning Audio-Technica W1000X headphones courtesy of www.audiotechnicashop.com.

Audio Lounge (pictured, below) is a London hi-fi shop complete with a "luxurious listening room". Tucked behind London’s Selfridges, Audio Lounge also features the music photography of David Redfern, covering everyone from Sinatra to Hendrix.

This month, Audio Lounge launches a series of listening events which you can discover at www.audiolounge.co.uk. Audio Lounge Listens promises to be a series of classic album playback events from October 31st to December 12th featuring everyone from Bob Dylan to Mozart.

To celebrate, we've teamed-up with Audio Lounge to offer a pair of five-star Spendor SA1 speakers in gloss white, a private VIP playback of your favourite album on a £350,000 reference system, champagne and an exclusive Suzy Reed cushion featuring a classic musician of your choice.

One lucky runner up will win the Audio-Technica W1000X headphones. To win, simply tell us the street address of the Audio Lounge shop in London. Entries close at 4.59pm on 8th November 2013.

Click here to head over to the competition page to enter...

