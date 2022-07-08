When do the official Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals actually start?

You've probably heard that Amazon Prime Day is coming. One of the biggest sales events of the year is due to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, but with international time differences and some early deals already live, the actual start time can be a bit confusing. When do the deals officially start?

Allow us to explain.

Amazon Prime Day takes place on Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th July 2022. Precise start/finish times are as follows:

UK (BST): 12th July 00:01am to 23:59pm 13th July

12th July 00:01am to 23:59pm 13th July US (ET/PT): 12th July 3am (ET) / 00:00am (PT) to 2:59am (ET) / 23:59pm (PT) 13th July

12th July 3am (ET) / 00:00am (PT) to 2:59am (ET) / 23:59pm (PT) 13th July Australia (AEST): 12th July 00:00am to 17:00pm on 14th July

The eagle-eyed among you may have spotted some deals are already live. That's because Amazon is building anticipation for the event with some early bargains. These are mostly for its own devices and services – rest assured we'll see plenty more deals come the big day.

Here are the best early deals so far.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen £50 £29 at Amazon (save £21) (opens in new tab)

Amazon's smaller Alexa-equipped speaker is an absolute steal at this price. It improves on the third-gen model in almost every way, earning it a well-deserved five stars in our review.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Video £5.99 £0.99 for 1st month (save £5) (opens in new tab)

Prime Video gives you access to 30,000 movies and TV shows, including award-winning 'originals' such as The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Why not give it a whirl for just £0.99? No contract, cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Cube £110 £55 at Amazon (save £55) (opens in new tab)

Amazon's premium streamer is now half price. Alexa voice controls can pause, play and more, and can even control your AV receiver and soundbar. AV performance is top notch, with 4K visuals as well as Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Music Unlimited 4 months free (save £35.96) (opens in new tab)

Get four whole months of unlimited lossless and hi-res streaming completely free with this Prime Day "try before you buy" deal, which saves you almost £40 compared to the normal subscription price.

(opens in new tab) Audible 3 months of Audible free (save £23.97) (opens in new tab)

Sometimes it's nice to just relax with a pair of headphones and let the spoken word wash over you. Especially when you can enjoy Audible's wide selection of audiobooks and podcasts free for 3 months with this early Prime Day deal.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Unlimited 3 months for free (save £23.97) (opens in new tab)

Amazon's ebook subscription service offers millions of novels, magazines and audiobooks as part of your membership. But thanks to Prime Day 2022, you can try it free for three months, saving almost £25.

MORE:

See all our best Apple deals

Browse our best home cinema deals

Our pick of the best projector deals