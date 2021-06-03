Want to try lossless music streaming? Get two months of Tidal HiFi for just $2

With Amazon Music HD and (soon) Apple Music offering lossless CD-quality and hi-res streaming for only a tenner a month, we wondered how twice-the-price Tidal would respond. Well, its first retort is a superb music streaming deal for new subscribers: two months of Tidal HiFi for just $2.

That means that for less than the price of a beer (or often even a soda these days), those who haven't signed up to the service before can have 60 days of unlimited streaming access to a huge catalogue of CD-quality and hi-res music. Tidal HiFi is usually $20 per month, so this deal offers a saving of $38.

Tidal two months subscription for $2

We love Tidal so much, we gave the streaming subscription a What Hi-Fi? 2020 Award – and that was at its original monthly price. Now just $2 for two months, it's a no-brainer for the streamer-savvy audiophile.

Tidal Premium, which offers standard music quality and is normally priced $10 per month, is also available to new subscribers for $2 for two months. But needless to say, for the same money, we'd get stuck into HiFi, which is Tidal's top tier.

In addition to Tidal's intuitive interface and expansive catalogue, you get access 'Tidal Masters' – Tidal's expansive collection of hi-res streams (typically 24-bit/96kHz) – plus its growing number of Dolby Atmos Music and Sony 360 Reality Audio immersive tracks.

In our Tidal review, we noted, "Whether you’re listening to 320kbps, CD-quality or hi-res streams, Tidal sounds great compared to its rivals. There’s no doubt we’d wholeheartedly recommend signing up for Tidal HiFi if you can."

For its current price, you definitely can – and quite frankly, you should.

