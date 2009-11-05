Well that sounds like a good thing to us. The Titan Professional range consists of three products all offering tilt and swing functionality for perfecting your viewing angle.

The models differ in terms of the size of TV aimed to be partnered with them, with a bracket for a 40in, 47in and one for sets up to, slightly curiously, 63 inches in size.

Cable management is built in to the design, while there's also a drilling template supplied. Prices range from £99 to £249, with products due on sale this month.