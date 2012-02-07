Vita Audio is to become Ruark Audio with immediate effect, incorporating the heritage of the Ruark brand in to the range of 'small audio' products.

All existing products, currently branded Vita Audio, will remain technically and cosmetically the same with only the name changing, while Ruark Audio also promises a new model for release "in a few months time".

Ruark has always been the parent company, itself well known and respected for traditional hi-fi speakers, but the company chose to brand its radio and small audio products as Vita Audio when launched five years ago.

The company envisages the change to Ruark Audio being completed by the end of April 2012. The R1 MkII, R2i and R4i will continue under the Ruark Audio brand name.

And it seems international branding was a key part of the decision to change the name: "Our company name ‘Ruark’ is registered worldwide but we have been advised that this would be very difficult to fully achieve with ‘Vita’ as this is a word that is commonly used in many different countries."

