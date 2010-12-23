Virgin says its cable TV customers will be able to "enjoy a growing selection of diverse 3D content instantly available at the touch of a button" (provided they have a 3D TV and 3D specs, of course).
The new 3D content, available from today, includes the chance to explore the lost world of the dinosaurs, uncover the secret world of bats and rediscover the Pharaohs of ancient Egypt.
3D documentaries available to XL TV customers only are:
3D Sun – December 23rd
Dinosaurs Alive – December 23rd
Mummies – January 2011
Waking the T-rex: The Story of Sue – January
Siegfried and Roy: The Magic Box – January
The Extreme Nature Bats – February
MicroWorlds – February
3D animations available to all Virgin Media TV customers are:
Xenopod – December 23rd
Curse of Skull Rock – December 23rd
The Mission – January
Voyage to Mars – January
3D movies on demand (pay per view)
The Hole – January 17th
Despicable Me – February
