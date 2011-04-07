Virgin Media will add Sky Arts 1 and 2 HD channels to its cable TV offering from 26th April.

The two new channels will be available with Virgin's XL TV package, bringing the company's total HD offering to 31.

Cindy Rose, executive director of digital entertainment at Virgin Media said: “All of our XL TV customers, including those enjoying our new TV service powered by TiVo, will be able to watch these great Sky channels in stunning HD.

"We’ll continue to develop our next generation digital entertainment platform, with more HD channels and On Demand content to be announced throughout the year.”

Last year BSkyB bought Virgin Media Television, and in return made a deal for Virgin to show various SD and HD Sky channels, including movies and sport.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter



Join us on Facebook