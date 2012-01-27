UPDATE: Asda has pruned another £50 off the price of its Luxor brand 40in Full HD TV. It now sells for £249.

Posted 21.07.2011Asda is trumpeting its latest TV bargain in the shape of this £299, 40in Luxor model.

Exclusive to the supermarket chain, the Luxor 40in LCD has a built-in Freeview tuner, Full HD (1080p) panel, twin HDMI sockets and pair of Scart connections.

It also offers "Nicam stereo sound, with crisp, clear audio that delivers a whole new level of home entertainment".

Well, we wouldn't go quite that far, but if you want a simple, no-frills 40in TV for less than £300, here it is.

