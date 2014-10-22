The Digital TV Tuner is now available to purchase for £25 and connects to your digital TV antenna or coaxial port, letting you access your favourite TV channels – as well as other entertainment and gaming apps.

Among the features of this device is the ability to pause, rewind or fast-forward live TV, while you'll also be able to navigate through TV listings using your Xbox One controller or Kinect voice control in OneGuide.

TV Playback in Snap Mode lets you view TV on the side, keeping the main screen free for gaming and more, while SmartGlass can stream TV over your home network to iOS or Windows devices – and soon Android.

An Xbox spokesperson said: "The Xbox One Digital TV Tuner provides Xbox One users with a better over-the-air digital terrestrial TV experience through the USB single tuner."

