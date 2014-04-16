Polk and Definitive Technology, the AV product brands owned by American company Sound United, will be coming to the UK and Ireland from next month.

The brands are currently at the forefront of the US speaker market and are now coming to this side of the Atlantic thanks to a new distribution agreement.

Definitive Technology is a high-end loudspeaker manufacturer that offers "a multi-dimensional, high-fidelity listening experience to discriminating sound enthusiasts".

Meanwhile, Polk designs and manufacturers a wide range of high-performance AV products. It has more than 40 years of sound, engineering and design experience behind it.

D&M Holdings will be responsible for distributing Polk and Definitive Technology AV products in the UK and Ireland, as well as France, Germany, Austria and the Benelux nations.

Terry O'Connell, president of sales and marketing for D&M Europe, said the agreement would "perfectly complement" its portfolio of Denon and Marantz products in the European market.

by Pete Hayman

