UE Megaboom 3 price destroyed for Amazon Prime Day

The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is one of the largest non-Alexa-powered speaker in the UE line-up. Its a solid five-star Bluetooth speaker, and it's got itself all caught up with a discount in the Amazon Prime Day sales.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 to, well, that depends where you are. In the US, it's down from $200 to $130 for just a few hours. In the UK, it's down to £140 from its usual £170 price but do have a quick cycle through the huge choice of colours in case you can find it for less.

It's an excellent Bluetooth speaker with some big, punchy, 360-degree sound and fun features. The enhanced passive radiator gives it deeper bass than many of the other Ultimate Ears speakers too.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 $200 $130 at Amazon

Time is of the essence – you've only got a few hours to take Amazon up on this mega deal – so we'll be brief: we gave the UE Megaboom 3 Bluetooth speaker five stars at a much higher price. With this money off, it's crazy good.View Deal

The Boom family are designed with the great outdoors in mind. This one is IP67-rated, which means it’s dustproof as well as waterproof (up to three feet of water for 30 minutes).

On the Megaboom 3's top, you'll find a 'Magic Button' which can play and pause songs, skip tracks and summon playlists from your smartphone. It also has a very competitive 20-hour battery life, too.

If you're looking for a great deal on a solid Bluetooth speaker, then this is it. Don't dally, though, it's a lightning sale only.

