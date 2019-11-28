This AirPods Black Friday deal is the cheapest yet

The AirPods have done quite well in the Black Friday sales so far, having been reduced by up to 17 per cent in the week leading up to the tomorrow's event. And now, to everyone's surprise, they've dropped again – by another $10.

The AirPods 2 (2019) with the standard (non-wireless) Charging Case are now just $129 at Walmart. That's cheaper than the $134 Amazon price.

Apple discounts don't come around very often, and this is the best Apple AirPods Black Friday we've seen. While it's likely AirPods will remain discounted over the Black Friday period, we can't imagine prices dropping much lower than this. Our advice: get them while you can.

Want the Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Charging Case? That price appears to be holding at a steady $165.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $129 at Walmart

The charging case isn't wireless, but who cares if you're looking to save a few bucks? Tiny and light, the latest AirPods pack clever Siri functionality with a weighty, balanced sound and a good fit for most ears. The perfect accompaniment for your iPhone.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Charging Case $199 $165 at Amazon

Looking for a pair of hassle-free true wireless earbuds? The Apple AirPods 2 offer a great combination of performance, reliability and convenience. The wireless charging case offers the most convenient way to top up that battery life, too.View Deal

The second-generation AirPods pack in the features. They're powered by Apple's new H1 chip, which delivers faster pairing with Apple devices. They also benefit from an impressive boost in the audio department, producing a louder and more sophisticated sound over the originals. They're also likely to boost your street (or commute) cred, natch.

They don't sport the noise-cancelling feature of their new and pricier siblings, the AirPods Pro, but if you're an Apple fan and are looking for good sound, design and usability at a tempting price, there's plenty, plenty to like here.

