Here's the cheapest Apple AirPods deal in the UK right now

Apple's second-gen AirPods with the standard (not wireless) charging case are now available at a new low price of just £119.

We've been keeping a keen eye on the AirPods price, as one of the most popular products of the year, and this is the lowest price we've seen in a while.

And if you're not holding out for the iPhone 12 or the AirPods 3, and would rather just get a bargain, it's a good time to upgrade your iPhone experience with Apple's wireless earbuds.

AirPods with Charging Case £160 £119 at Laptops Direct

The charging case isn't wireless, but who cares if you're looking at a saving this big? Tiny and light, the latest AirPods pack clever Siri functionality with a weighty, balanced sound and a good fit for most ears. The perfect accompaniment for your iPhone.View Deal

The second-generation AirPods pack in the features. They're powered by Apple's new H1 chip, which delivers faster pairing with Apple devices. They also benefit from an impressive boost in the audio department, producing a louder and more sophisticated sound over the originals. They're also likely to boost your street (or commute) cred, natch.

They don't sport the noise-cancelling feature of their new and pricier siblings, the AirPods Pro, but if you're an Apple fan and are looking for good sound, design and usability at a tempting price, there's plenty to like here.

