These fantastic five-star wireless earbuds are now less than half price

Cambridge Audio has slashed the price of its rather brilliant Melomania 1 Plus true wireless earbuds. They're currently over 50% off (opens in new tab) at Amazon, which cuts the price to just £49.95 (opens in new tab) / $59.95 (opens in new tab).

The 1 Plus – the successors to the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Melomania 1 – launched a year ago at £120 / $140. They're superb all-rounders, combining outstanding battery life with excellent sound quality.

In the market for a mega discount on a pair of five-star wireless earbuds? Be sure grab this Melomania 1 Plus deal while it's hot...

Best Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ deal

The Melomania 1 Plus take the award-winning performance of Cambridge Audio’s first ever in-ear headphones (the Melomania 1) up a level – and that's saying something.

The in-ear headphones add app support which includes customisable EQ settings plus a High Performance Audio Mode which prioritises sound quality over battery life. The earbuds also feature USB-C fast charging and an impressive 45 hours of total battery life (nine hours from a single charge plus four full charges in the case).

Under review, we praised the new model's "extra ounce of dynamic expression" over its predecessor. Buy a set and you'll get impressive clarity and detail, especially given their reduced price.

If you've had one eye on these headphones, and don't fancy waiting until Prime Day 2022, now is a great time to buy.

