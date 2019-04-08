Pro-Ject Audio Systems is a specialist audio company that has been making turntables for almost 30 years. Skilled technicians build the range of record players at the company's Central European factory, a range which includes Award-winning, five-star turntables at a range of prices.

Pro-Ject operates from the company's ultra-modern facility just outside of Vienna, Austria

While they’re specialists at all price levels, Pro-Ject’s line-up is particularly perfect for those looking to buy a first deck or wanting to make the jump from an entry-level option to a mid-price machine, and reap the sonic benefits by doing so.

Pro-Ject believes everyone should have access to great quality analogue audio, which is why the company's range offers enough choice to ensure there's something for everyone.

People looking for their first or second player, on a limited budget, will be well served by the E-Line turntables, which offer the ultimate in value while still delivering hi-fi quality sound.

The Primary E plug-and-play turntable is the perfect example. It has a sleek, retro design, is simple to set up, and comes fitted with audio cables and a cartridge. A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner, it delivers a detailed, dynamic sound, to make a budget turntable that represents superb value.

The Pro-Ject Primary E

Want a more complete turntable? Try the Juke Box E . It's more than just a record player - thanks to a built-in phono stage and amplifier, you only need to connect a pair of speakers to have a smart, compact vinyl music system.

The addition of a Bluetooth means you can also stream music to your system from a phone, laptop or any other compatible device.

The Pro-Ject Juke Box E

The next series on offer is the Pro-Ject Essential FlexiRange, a selection of turntables based on the five-star rated Essential III.

You can add a phono stage, Bluetooth or a USB output for ripping your vinyl; or keep things simple with the standard Essential III, a class-leading turntable when it comes to sound-per-pound value.

The Pro-Ject Essential III

Prepared to spend a little more to get a step closer to hi-fi heaven? Look no further than the iconic Debut Line. The Pro-Ject Debut was first released in 1999 and quickly became a class-leader.

Having won multiple awards and been through multiple successful incarnations, the Debut still delivers high-end technology and a sleek design at an affordable price. A choice of three models gives you yet more flexibility.

The Pro-Ject Debut III S Audiophile

Our pick? The Debut III S Audiophile (pictured, top), complete with a high-quality, stylish and sturdy, S-shaped tonearm.

Find out more about the full turntable range on the Pro-Ject website.