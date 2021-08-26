The Polk Monitor XT speaker range makes Dolby Atmos home cinema affordable

Polk Audio has announced the launch of its Monitor XT Series, a Dolby Atmos-compatible and hi-res certified speaker line-up.

Polk states that the new range uses cost-effective components to deliver high-end, immersive sound at an accessible price point. It includes two floor-standers, slim and full-size centre channels, two bookshelf models, a 12-inch powered subwoofer and a height module for Atmos sound.

The range of size options is intended to enable customers to build a home theatre or hi-fi system tailored to their space and budget. Moreover, the Monitor XT Series speakers are all timbre-matched with the aim of making mixing and matching models easier. They're also engineered to be driven by a wide variety of amplifiers and receivers.

While they have been designed with affordability in mind, all the Monitor XT loudspeakers use advanced technology from Polk, including hi-res audio-certified Terylene dome tweeters that are claimed to reproduce audio beyond 40kHz.

The XT60 and XT70 floor-standing models showcase dynamically balanced woofers paired with responsive passive radiators, which the company says produce a punchy tonal sound with ultra-low distortion. The XT60 is priced at £349 ($398) per pair, while the XT70 is £499 ($598) per pair.

For gamers and home cinema fans interested in immersive audio formats such as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Auro-3D, the MXT90 height speakers can be added to a system via wall mounting or placement atop the XT20, XT60 or XT70 speakers. A pair of MXT90 height speakers will set you back £179 ($149).

The only dedicated sub in the range is the XT12 powered subwoofer with a 12-inch long-throw woofer powered by a 100-Watt Class A/B amplifier that delivers bass down to 24Hz. It offers line-level RCA and LFE inputs and is compatible with the latest Dolby Atmos and DTS:X-enabled AV receivers. Users can tweak the bass bin’s performance to their room using variable crossover, polarity, and volume adjustments. The XT12 Powered Subwoofer is priced at £299 ($299).

There are two options for bookshelf speakers: the XT15 costs £149 ($149) per pair and the larger XT20 is £249 ($249) per pair. There's also a choice for the centre channel, with the XT30 priced at £169 ($149) and the slimmer XT35 at £199 ($249).

Speaking about the new range Frank Sterns, president of Polk Audio, said: “Monitor XT provides all listeners an entry point into Polk Audio's 50 years' worth of experience building iconic loudspeakers that deliver clarity, high-output and effortless bass.

“As high-resolution audio is becoming the norm on music streaming services and 'Direct to Streaming' movie releases in Dolby Atmos proliferate, Monitor XT offers consumers an affordable way to take advantage of improved quality source material”.

All Monitor XT models are finished in Midnight Black and are available worldwide now.

