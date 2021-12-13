The Hisense 75U800GR is a 75-inch 8K Roku TV that costs just $2400

Hisense has officially launched its first ever 75-inch 8K Roku TV. At $2400 (around £1900/AU$3400), the 75800GR isn't what you'd call 'cheap' – but it is cheaper than rival 8K sets from Samsung and Sony.

Despite the price, the 75800GR doesn't appear to be a "make do" model. The panel boasts Quantum Dot LED technology, 180 local dimming zones and a 120Hz refresh rate. You also get HDR support (HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision) and Dolby Atmos sound.

The addition of Roku TV could be a smart move. The platform offers access to The Explorers – America's first 8K HDR channel – for $3 a month. The channel's steady diet of nature documentaries won't put Netflix out of business, but it could appeal to those who are intrigued by 8K and want to max the 75800GR's picture quality.

Love gaming? Support for 120Hz and HDMI eARC, with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), means the 75800GR could be in with a chance of making our list of the best gaming TVs for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

The TV comes with the new Roku Voice Remote Pro, which offers hands-free control and a rechargeable battery. There's also built-in support for Apple HomeKit and Apple AirPlay 2, as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

How will Hisense's "entertainment powerhouse" compare to other budget 8K TV sets, such as the 75-inch TCL 75R648? We've yet to conduct any tests but it certainly seems to offer more than just affordability.

If you're tempted, the 75800GR is on sale at Amazon for $2400 (delivery expected late December). Stock seems to be limited. Best Buy also has stock, but it's listed for $2700.

