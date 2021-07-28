TCL has revealed its Roku 8K TV pricing and we're pleasantly surprised

In the market for an 8K TV that won't break the bank? You're in luck – TCL has just unveiled the pricing for its most affordable 8K TV yet.

The new 8K 6-Series boasts a MiniLED QLED display, Roku operating system and THX-certified gaming mode. The 65-inch 65R648 will set you back $2199 (£1600, AU$3000), while the 75-inch 75R648 will come in at $2999 (£2200, AU$4100).

We wouldn't call them cheap by modern TV standards, but both models undercut similar 8K sets from the likes of Samsung, Sony and LG. For example, we reviewed the superb Samsung QE75QN900A recently and it costs a cool £7k ($6000, AU$9499).

TCL seems to have been generous with the specs of its new 8K TVs, too. There's support for Dolby Vision HDR and TCL's own AiPQ Engine, which upscales Full HD and 4K content to "near 8K resolution". Both models can be controlled using Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants and offer external streaming via AirPlay 2.

Love gaming? TCL claims the 65R648 and 75R648 are "the world's first 8K TV with THX Certified Game Mode." THX Certification means a device has undergone more than 400 tests to ensure that a game's color, tone and responsiveness appear as its creator intended.

As for Roku, the popular TV streaming platform provides access to plenty of streaming apps including Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock, Hulu, Disney Plus, YouTube TV, Apple TV Plus, Vudu, Google Play Movies & TV, Sling TV, Fubo, ESPN+, Spotify, Paramount Plus, Showtime and more.

TCL's new 8K TVs look pretty good on paper, but whether they offer value for money will depend on their performance. One thing we can say for certain is that, at $2199, the 65-inch 65R648 is cheaper than some high-end 4K TVs.

Tempted? The 65R648 and 75R648 will be available in the US from August and they're both available to pre-order now over at Amazon and Best Buy.

MORE:

Should you buy a TCL TV? Our verdict on TCL Roku TVs and more

The best 8K TV deals

Our pick of the Best Roku TV deals