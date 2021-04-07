The Google Pixel Buds A might have just been leaked... by Google

Google's next wireless earbuds have leaked... again. And the culprit? None other than Google itself.

According to 9to5Mac, the tech giant recently blasted out a marketing email to thousands of Google Nest customers that featured an image of the Pixel Buds with a link to the 'Accessories' section of the Google Store. Oops.

Was it a genuine slip-up or a deliberate attempt to seed the upcoming Pixel Buds A launch? We'll never know but a screenshot of the email (below) seems to reveal the Pixel Buds A in a fetching dark green colour and that suggests the charging indicator has moved to the top of the case.

The new report also seems to tie in with last week's leak, which tipped the third generation Pixel Buds for a white variant and suggested the price would be cheaper than that of the Apple AirPods.

(Image credit: Google / 9to5Mac)

The leaked image at the very top of this page gives us a pretty decent look at the next Pixel Buds in all their glory, complete with a design that is reminiscent of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 and rumoured Sony WF-1000XM4 buds.

Tech specs are yet to be confirmed but we're expecting two buds that can connect independently to your smartphone via the latest Bluetooth standard, touch controls that will be almost identical to those of the current Pixel Buds 2, and a charging case that will bring improved battery performance. Fingers crossed for a sound upgrade, too.

And a launch date? According to recent FCC filings, we could see the Pixel Buds A unveiled at a mid-year Google event, rather than the autumn/fall as previously expected.

MORE:

These are the best cheap wireless earbuds

The best get better: Sony WF-1000XM4: release date, price and leaks

Check out the best wireless earbuds deals