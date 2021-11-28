The best Cyber Monday deals 2021: TVs, headphones, speakers and more

The Cyber Monday deals are now going live which means there is still time to bag a bargain ahead of the holidays. We'll be rounding up the best offers from the official Cyber Monday sales as well as the best deals still running from the weekend.

The Amazon Cyber Monday deals are live and include 50% off the Fire TV Stick as well as a tempting 50% off Fire tablets.

Not one to miss a trick, the Walmart Cyber Monday deals also include some big offers on electronics, video games, toys, you name it. How about a $29 pair of wireless earbuds or maybe a $99 soundbar? You got it.

You can also still save $80 off the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and the $1AirPods Max are down to $388. You can check out the full list of deals in our Cyber Monday headphones deals round-up.

There are plenty of savings on TVs, too. Like a huge $400 off the 48-inch LG C1 OLED. For deals on other TVs, check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday TV deals.

These deals are just the tip of the iceberg. More deals are landing by the hour on all manner of home cinema and hi-fi products. We're here to help you navigate it all, so you can be sure what you're buying is actually a decent deal. Read on for our live blog on all the latest Cyber Monday deals...

Best Cyber Monday deals live now

Apple AirPods Pro $250 Apple AirPods Pro $250 $159 at Walmart (save $91)

We described the AirPods Pro as "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". They're a great option if you've bought into Apple's ecosystem.

$60 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $60 $40 at Amazon (save $20)

Amazon's top-of-the-range Fire TV Stick Max has plenty of streaming smarts. It usually costs $60 with the two-year protection plan, but that's reduced by 20 dollars with this deal. Also available without the plan for $34.99 (down from $54.99).

Sony WF-1000XM3 Sony WF-1000XM3 $230 $128 at Amazon (save $102)

While now surpassed by the $278 WF-1000XM4, these true wireless earbuds are still great buys – especially at this discounted price. They combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $279 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $279 $199 at Amazon (save $80)

The fantastic, five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They're worthy challengers to the AirPods Pro – especially now they've dropped from $279 to only $199 at a host of retailers including Amazon and Best Buy.

Sony WH-1000XM4: $350 Sony WH-1000XM4: $350 $248 at Amazon (save $102)

Our favourite wireless noise-cancelling headphones, period. Sony’s premium XM4 deliver a sonic masterclass and nothing really lets that down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K TV (2021 Model) $1499 TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K TV (2021 Model) $1499 $799 on Amazon (save $700)

This TV combines a cheap price point with all the features of a flagship model, making for a Cyber Monday bargain. TCL knows how to deliver great value TV sets and this looks like another great deal.

Sony LSPX-S3 illuminating speaker $350 Sony LSPX-S3 illuminating speaker $350 $248 at Amazon (save $102)

A unique speaker that packs a lot of tech into a very futuristic aesthetic – and then makes it glow like a candle. It'll be the ultimate conversation piece over the holiday season and should sound great, too, especially with nearly 30% off.

12-month subscription to Hulu (ad-supported) for $0.99/month (save 85 per cent) 12-month subscription to Hulu (ad-supported) for $0.99/month (save 85 per cent) With an extensive library of movies, originals and classic series, unlimited access to the entire Hulu's ad-supported tier typically costs $84 per year – so this deal could save you a massive $72 and keep you entertained until Cyber Monday 2022.

Hisense 55A6G 55in 4K UHD smart TV $430 Hisense 55A6G 55in 4K UHD smart TV $430 $350 (save $50) at Walmart

4K UHD resolution? Check. Google Assistant? Indeed. Chromecast built-in? Affirmative. Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 and DTS Virtual: X? Yup. Decent OS? Android TV, meaning access to 700,000+ movies and shows all in one place. And it's a snip this weekend!

LG OLED55C1 $1 LG OLED55C1 $1 9 99 $1296 at Walmart (save $703)

This 55-inch TV is probably the best size for most people – not too big, not too small. It packs some of LG's finest picture smarts into a package that's discounted by a huge $703.

Disney+ $95.88 Disney+ $95.88 $79.99 for a one-year subscription (save $15)

Get access to Disney's Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and Star Wars content, with classic and new shows coming online every day – including Star Wars. No contract, cancel anytime.

Monitor Audio Bronze 50 $550 Monitor Audio Bronze 50 $550 $439 at crutchfield (save $111)

These are the smaller of two bookshelf speaker options in Monitor Audio's Bronze range, but they still offer two sets of gold-plated speaker terminals for bi-amping (see image) and they actually represent the joint-biggest saving in terms of percentage discount, at a huge 20% off. Small speakers, big saving!



Samsung HW-Q600A $600 Samsung HW-Q600A $600 $328 at Amazon (save $272)

A premium Atmos soundbar at a not-so-premium price thanks to Cyber Monday. We've been impressed with Samsung's form in the Atmos soundbar market of late, so we reckon the Q600A at only $328 is a safe bet for those looking to sweeten up their TV system.

Sony XR-65X90J 4K HDR TV $1499 Sony XR-65X90J 4K HDR TV $1499 $1199 (save $300)

This classy-looking 75-inch LED TV promises exceptionally good black depth, vibrant colours, and excellent HDR handling. A 4K TV that's worth considering, especially at this affordable price. There's $200 off the 50-inch model too.

Chromecast with Google TV $50 Chromecast with Google TV $50 $39 at Walmart

US version of this great deal on the best low-cost media streamer on the market. Happy viewing.

Q Acoustics 3010i (white) $299 Q Acoustics 3010i (white) $299 $224.25 (save $74.25 at Amazon

"Exemplary budget bookshelf speakers for smaller living spaces", as we concluded in our five-star review. The 3010i are among the most engaging of their kind at this level. So honestly, this 25% discount is most welcome.



Apple AirPods Max $549 Apple AirPods Max $549 $439 at Amazon (save $110)

Yes, even with this fantastic deal Apple's wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are still quite expensive. But they are wonderful to use, boast spatial audio support and are one of the very best-sounding wireless headphones we've heard. Worth it. Five stars

Bose QuietComfort 45 $330 Bose QuietComfort 45 $330 $279 at Amazon (save $51)

These impressive Bose wireless headphones (in Triple Black or White Smoke) are great on the go, offering amazing noise-cancelling and a punchy, exciting sound. They're $51 off at Best Buy and B&H Photo, too.

$1650 KEF R5 floorstanding speakers $1650 $1300 at Crutchfield (save $350) The KEF R5 are impeccably built with a sleek design and a bunch of innovative features – a lot of work has evidently gone into making them what they are. You get two bass drivers top and tailing the Uni-Q midrange, both paired with a tuned reflex port, so you can imagine the kind of heft these floorstanders can deliver. But it isn't just power the R5 have on their side. There's brilliant detail on offer and stereo imaging is superb, while those drivers all integrate wonderfully for an even and controlled presentation. Available in black, white and walnut. Four stars

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB $150 Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB $150 $75 (save $75) at Amazon

This five-star tablet offers lots of HD screen for the money and puts in a strong audio and video performance. The deal applies to the latest-model, ad-supported Fire HD 10 with 32GB of storage. If you're up for being fully immersed in Amazon's eco-system for well under $80, this is an unmissable offer.

Apple iPad Air 64GB (Renewed) $599 Apple iPad Air 64GB (Renewed) $599 $549 at Amazon (save $50)

This one's particularly tempting: a low price on the very latest, 10.9-inch iPad Air (wi-fi) at Amazon. The retail giant has also discounted the regular iPad, but both these deals could disappear at any minute...

Google Nest Audio Google Nest Audio $100 $60 at Best Buy – save $40

Google's smart speaker is now cheaper than ever. This deal applies to all five finishes (Charcoal, Sky, Sage, Sand and Chalk), and comes with an extended holiday return period in case you change your mind.

JBL Xtreme 2 (green) $350 JBL Xtreme 2 (green) $350 $190 (save $160) at Amazon

When we reviewed this larger portable speaker, we concluded: "One of the best portable speakers around, the Xtreme 2 offers sonic subtlety you wouldn’t expect from first impressions". And look at that discount!

Hisense Class L5 Series Laser TV $2700 Hisense Class L5 Series Laser TV $2700 $1800 at WWStereo

We've not had the pleasure of looking at the Hisense UST projector range but this 'laser TV', as the company calls it, looks like a decent entry point, especially with this discount. It can create a 100in 4K HDR picture and has both Android TV and a 2 x 15W speaker system built in.

$2500 Sennheiser Ambeo $2500 $2000 at Crutchfield (save $500) Standing over four feet wide, Sennheiser's Ambeo is not for the faint of heart or short of space. But it sounds sensational and boasts Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. Relatively expensive by soundbar standards, but worth investigating thanks to this massive discount. Five Stars

$150 Beats Studio Buds $150 $99.95 at Walmart (save $50)

Walmart has $50 off all three colours of the Beats Studio Buds – red, black and white. The deal also includes free shipping and a 30-day free returns window. We called these new Beats "a neat true wireless solution that represents one of the best affordable alternatives to Apple’s AirPods we’ve seen so far". So, what are you waiting for?

Best Cyber Monday deals: TVs

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K TV (2021 Model) $1499 TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K TV (2021 Model) $1499 $799 on Amazon (save $700)

This TV combines a cheap price point with all the features of a flagship model, making for a Cyber Monday bargain. TCL knows how to deliver great value TV sets and this looks like another great deal.

Hisense 55A6G 55in 4K UHD smart TV $430 Hisense 55A6G 55in 4K UHD smart TV $430 $380 (save $50) at Walmart

4K UHD resolution? Check. Google Assistant? Indeed. Chromecast built-in? Affirmative. Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 and DTS Virtual: X? Yup. Decent OS? Android TV, meaning access to 700,000+ movies and shows all in one place. And it's a snip this weekend!

$2499 LG OLED65A1 $2499 $1496 at Walmart (save $1003)

The 65-inch A1 has a saving of over $1000 – a great deal if you're looking for a new big TV this Cyber Monday. You can also pay for it in instalments of $139 a month.

Samsung 65-in QN90A 4K TV $2600 Samsung 65-in QN90A 4K TV $2600 $1700 (save $900) at Samsung

Sometimes, the offer needs no further fanfare from us. It's a 4K flagship TV, so you're getting Samsung's Quantum Matrix tech, AI upscaling to 4K powered by the Neo Quantum Processor, Object Tracking Sound+ to keep up with the on-screen action and a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K. A huge deal.

Samsung 65in The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV $4999 Samsung 65in The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV $4999 $3999 at Samsung (save $1000)

The Terrace is the first TV verified for 'Outdoor Visibility', which means this 'Full Sun' model is watchable even in direct sunlight. If you want to give your garden a state-of-the-art twist, look no further.

Sony XR-75X90J 4K HDR TV $2099 Sony XR-75X90J 4K HDR TV $2099 $1598 (save $502)

This classy-looking 75-inch LED TV promises exceptionally good black depth, vibrant colours, and excellent HDR handling. A 4K TV that's worth considering, especially at this affordable price. There's $100 off the 50-inch model too.

Sony XBR-65X900H Sony XBR-65X900H $1399 $1198 at Amazon

One of Sony's most premium 2020 TVs, the X900H earned a stellar five out of five in our review. That was down to a killer combination of vibrant colors, excellent HDR handling and Sony's typically superb motion processing, making it one of the best TVs in recent memory.

Best Cyber Monday deals: Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro $250 Apple AirPods Pro $250 $159 at Walmart (save $91)

We described the AirPods Pro as "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". They're a great option if you've bought into Apple's ecosystem.

Bose QuietComfort 45 $330 Bose QuietComfort 45 $330 $279 at Amazon (save $50)

These impressive Bose wireless headphones (in Triple Black or White Smoke) are great on the go, offering amazing noise-cancelling and a punchy, exciting sound. They're $50 off at Best Buy and B&H Photo, too.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless $399 Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless $399 $247 at Amazon (save $152) These superb-sounding wireless noise-cancelling headphones only serve to further enhance Sennheiser’s momentum in the headphone market. They're excellent all-rounders. Five stars

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $279 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $279 $199 at Amazon (save $80)

The fantastic, five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They're worthy challengers to the AirPods Pro – especially now they've dropped from $279 to only $199 at a host of retailers including Amazon and Best Buy.

$149 Bose SoundSport Wireless $149 $129 at Walmart (save $20)

There's $20 off these wireless earbuds for active types, which will provide you with up to six hours of juice from a 2-hour charge. They're comfortable, too, with a fun, engaging sound and strong wireless performance.

JBL Reflect Flow JBL Reflect Flow $ 150 $70 at Walmart (save $81)

In our five-star review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge, with an extra 20 from the case.



Sennheiser CX 400BT $199 Sennheiser CX 400BT $199 $81 at Amazon (save $119)

While slightly compromised in the features department (battery life is 20 hours), the CX 400BT are sonic marvels – and, at this price, hugely appealing.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Sony WF-1000XM3 $230 $128 at Amazon (save $102)

A fantastic pair of true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3s combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Awesome truly wireless earbuds, now well and truly discounted.

Apple AirPods Max $549 Apple AirPods Max $549 $439 at Amazon (save $110)

Yes, even with this fantastic deal Apple's wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are still quite expensive. But they are wonderful to use, boast spatial audio support and are one of the very best-sounding wireless headphones we've heard. Worth it. Five stars

Best Cyber Monday deals: Soundbars

JBL Bar 2.1 JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass $350 $300 (save $50) at Walmart JBL's entry-level 'bars are popular because they provide a big improvement to your TV's sound on a budget. The Bar 2.1 Deep Bass adds a wireless subwoofer to boot. The sub's 6-1/2" down-firing woofer promises a low-end rumble worthy of its name and the bar is no slouch either, housing six drivers – four long-excursion racetrack-shaped drivers and two 1" dome tweeters. It's a lot for this price.

$1800 Samsung HW-Q950A $1800 $1600 at Samsung (save $200)

There are big savings to be had Samsung's flagship 2021 soundbar, which has more drivers than any other model on the market. The 11.1.4-channel soundbar delivers both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound, which makes for epic sound.

Samsung HW-Q600A $600 Samsung HW-Q600A $600 $330 at Samsung (save $270)

If you want seriously-cinematic sound at a reasonable price, this could be worth considering. The soundbar/sub combo includes up-firing channels and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound. At almost half the original MSRP!

Best Cyber Monday deals: Projectors

BenQ TK800M 4K projector $1449 BenQ TK800M 4K projector $1449 $1199 at Walmart

Here's a great deal on a 4K HDR projector. 3000 lumens of brightness, a 10:000:1 contrast ratio... and good customer reviews on Best Buy. Snap it up now.

BenQ TK850 4K HDR projector $1699 BenQ TK850 4K HDR projector $1699 $1499 at Adorama

Not one we've tested but BenQ's HDR-PRO projectors offer an affordable and effective way of getting a 4K picture without breaking the budget. The TK850 is one of the higher-specced HDR-PRO machines and should bring a decent piece of DLP home cinema action into your living room.

Hisense Class L5 Series Laser TV $2700 Hisense Class L5 Series Laser TV $2700 $1800 at WWStereo

We've not had the pleasure of looking at the Hisense UST projector range but this 'laser TV', as the company calls it, looks like a decent entry point, especially with this discount. It can create a 100in 4K HDR picture and has both Android TV and a 2 x 15W speaker system built in.

Hisense L9G laser TV with screen $6500 Hisense L9G laser TV with screen $6500 $5000 at WWStereo

Not one we've tested but this UST projector deal is hard to ignore with such a large price cut. It uses three separate lasers to create a 120in 4K image and has a 40W Dolby Atmos sound system built in.

LG CineBeam HU80KA 4K projector $2700 LG CineBeam HU80KA 4K projector $2700 $2397 at Amazon

This high-end portable projector handles 4K HDR material and comes with connectivity including an app store of its own. With 2500 lumens of brightness and a 150in picture too, it's one of the most feature-complete projectors you'll ever find.

Optoma UHD50X 4K projector $1999 Optoma UHD50X 4K projector $1999 $1599 at Amazon

This is a very decent budget 4K projector with some good HDR pop and some of the best black depth you'll find in this price bracket and beyond. It features a powered USB socket and high frame rate HDMI certification for gamers to enjoy.

Samsung The Premiere LSP7T $3500 Samsung The Premiere LSP7T $3500 $2500 at Samsung

If the LSP9T below is a little big for your budget, Samsung's more reasonable UST offers a very decent compromise without having to miss out on the brilliant Tizen OS and the very handy aerial socket for terrestrial TV.

Samsung The Premiere LSP9T $6500 Samsung The Premiere LSP9T $6500 $4997 at WW Stereo

This is one of the most premium UST projectors around at the moment. Bright enough to use for daytime viewing and, with both a smart platform and an aerial socket, it's fully kitted out for streaming services and live TV as well as any HDMI devices.

Sony VPL-VW715ES native 4K projector $10000 Sony VPL-VW715ES native 4K projector $10000 $8998 at WW Stereo

Pick up this five-star-reviewed native 4K projector with an impressive 10 per cent discount. With fantastic 4K detail, an exciting and vivid picture, and top notch motion processing, you'll melt into a world of cinematic bliss.

Best Cyber Monday deals: Bluetooth speakers

Google Nest Audio Google Nest Audio $100 $60 at Best Buy – save $40

Google's smart speaker is now cheaper than ever. This deal applies to all five finishes (Charcoal, Sky, Sage, Sand and Chalk), and comes with an extended holiday return period in case you change your mind.

Google Home Mini (1st Gen) $50 Google Home Mini (1st Gen) $50 $24.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

The Google Home Mini is a dinky smart speaker with Google Assistant. It can be used as a wireless speaker or smart hub through which you can co4ntrol other Google Home and Chromecast-enabled speakers around your house. Now available with a $25 saving.

Sony SRS-XB12 (red): $60 Sony SRS-XB12 (red): $60 $50 (save $10) at Walmart

This Bluetooth speaker boasts a water-, dust-, and mud-proof build, plus an Extra Bass feature for more low-end bass clout. You can even pair two speakers together for room-filling stereo sound.

Best Cyber Monday deals: Hi-Fi speakers

KEF R3 bookshelf speakers $2100 KEF R3 bookshelf speakers $2100 $1699 at Amazon (save $400)

Former What Hi-Fi? Award winners, the R3 are brilliant all-rounders. They’re expertly sonically balanced and work well across a wide range of systems.

Klipsch R-41PM Bluetooth bookshelf speakers $499 Klipsch R-41PM Bluetooth bookshelf speakers $499 $374 at World Wide Stereo (save $125)

Very well equipped active speakers by Klipsch that offer an integrated phono pre-amp, Bluetooth, digital optical, analog RCA and USB inputs.

Klipsch R-41M bookshelf speaker $280 Klipsch R-41M bookshelf speaker $280 $120 at Amazon (save $160)

Passive (unamplified) versions of the speakers above, these are Klipsch classics – and heavily discounted ones at that.

$219 Polk Audio TSi100 bookshelf speakers $219 $149 at Crutchfield

These Polk speakers are a great price and promise an open sound with wide staging and precise imaging. They sport a 1in silk dome tweeter, 5.25in polycarbonate woofer and stand 16 inches tall. Also at Amazon and World Wide Stereo.

Sony SSCS5 bookshelf speakers $170 Sony SSCS5 bookshelf speakers $170 $88 at Amazon (save $82)

Exceptionally well-reviewed on Amazon, these Sonys are budget three-way standmounters that are currently hugely discounted.

Best Cyber Monday deals: Turntables

Denon DP-400 $589 Denon DP-400 $589 $499 at Crutchfield

Another record player we haven't tested ourselves, but Denon is a hugely respected audio brand so it could be worth trying this one out. The DP-400 has a built-in phono preamp and spins at 33 1/3, 45 and 78rpm – perfect for those older collections.

Fluance RT81 $350 Fluance RT81 $350 $250 at Amazon (save $100)

The RT81 is an instantly likeable deck that won't let you down. It sounds good out of the box and can be easily upgraded at a later stage. A talented musical turntable.

Best Cyber Monday deals: Systems, separates, portables

Arcam SA10 stereo amplifier $999 Arcam SA10 stereo amplifier $999 $880 at World Wide Stereo (save $120)

The SA10 gives you 50 watts of power per channel, a Toslink optical connector and two digital coaxial inputs, and three stereo analog RCA inputs. For vinyl enthusiasts, there's a dedicated phono input, plus a built-in DAC. It's an all-in-one system with a lot of appeal.

Onkyo TX-8220 stereo receiver $349 Onkyo TX-8220 stereo receiver $349 $249 at Amazon (save $100)

This stereo receiver features two powerful amplifiers, digital audio inputs for TV and BD/DVD player connection, analog inputs for your audio devices and built-in Bluetooth connectivity. There is even a dedicated phono input for your vinyl record player. And you can make a $100 saving.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

The Black Friday 2021 date is Friday, November 26th.

Cyber Monday 2021 will be Monday, November 29th.

Black Friday always takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which means this year it will fall on Friday, November 26th. Most retailers will want to make the most of what will typically be the busiest 24 hours of the event, meaning we can expect deals going live at midnight and running until the end of the day.

Of course, you can rest assured that Black Friday won't be simply one day of deals – those days are long gone. Instead, expect at least a week of build-up, maybe longer, from many retailers. And of course, the Black Friday sales continue through to Cyber Monday.

What is Cyber Monday?

The term 'Cyber Monday', meanwhile, was coined by Scott Silverman and the National Retail Federation's Ellen Davis in a bid to encourage people to take their shopping online during the Black Friday event. That was back in 2005, when people needed such encouragement! It's always the Monday after Black Friday.

Where to get the best Cyber Monday deals?

The dominant names on the high street, such as Best Buy and Walmart will no doubt want to go big on PS5 and Xbox Series X console bundles ahead of the Holidays, while the Sony WF-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM4 (and XM3) are likely to be some of the biggest headphone sellers.

We won't forget the hi-fi and home cinema kit, so will be on the look out for deals on B&W and KEF speakers, not to mention 4K and portable projectors, AVRs, turntables and more.

We're confident the specialist audio and home theater retailers will deliver some hi-fi and home theater bargains – last year's What Hi-Fi? Award-winners are a good place to start when it comes to finding a price reduction.

Are the Cyber Monday deals any good?

After the initial few years of excitement around Cyber Monday, we naturally moved to the apathy stage, as people began to question whether the offers were genuinely good deals. And it remains up for debate.

For example, it's not unusual to see discounted products rise in price in the summer months ahead of a "price cut" come Cyber Monday; naturally this means you're essentially just getting the original discounted price from earlier in the year. That said, there are always genuine deals to be had – it's just finding them amongst the onslaught of offers.

Luckily that's where our service will come in; we'll handpick the best TV, audio and AV deals across retailers to find the ones that are really worth your hard-earned cash.

We'd suggest having a rough idea of what you want in mind – whether that be wireless noise-cancelling headphones under $100, a discounted 55 inch 4K OLED TV or a portable, outdoor-friendly Bluetooth speaker – but restricting yourself only to specific models will reduce your chance of being lucky in the Cyber Monday sales. Pick the features you fancy, then see what ticks your boxes and has the best Cyber Monday sale price.

Cyber Monday 2021 preview

The Cyber Monday date follows a predictable pattern, falling on the Friday after Thanksgiving, but the nature of the Cyber Monday sales aren't quite so set in stone, and 2021 could potentially throw up a few surprises along the way.

The last 12 months have seen unprecedented growth in people shopping online, with worldwide e-commerce sales tipped to be up 46%. Will this mean an even bigger jackpot for online retailers this Cyber Monday? Maybe. Or maybe not.

Firstly, with more people shopping online throughout the year there's no longer the same desire, from consumers or retailers, to focus all the shopping in a short period of trading around Thanksgiving and in the run-up to Christmas. Instead, we've seen more sales throughout the year, from Amazon Prime Day to more traditional retailer sales and discounts targeting new online shoppers stuck at home and, in some cases, with money to spend that hasn't this year been spent on holidays or entertainment.

There's also the matter of supply chain issues and the global chip shortage, where a combination of COVID-19, trade wars and natural disasters have taken their toll on availability. This has meant fewer existing products in shops and, as confirmed by industry sources, fewer new products launched. Neither of which bodes well for Cyber Monday deals.

Nevertheless, we still expect big-name retailers such as Amazon to do their level best to ensure Cyber Monday 2021 lives up to expectations. After all, according to Adobe Analytics data, 2020's Cyber Monday saw consumers spending 21.6% more than the previous year, so there's plenty to play for.