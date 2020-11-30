The best Sonos Cyber Monday deal on every Sonos speaker

Good news: Sonos Cyber Monday deals are still live and in stock, and there are some awesome savings across the Sonos speaker and soundbar range.

You can now make savings of up to 27 per cent on the Sonos One SL wireless speaker, Sonos One (2nd Gen) smart speaker and Sonos Move portable Bluetooth speaker, plus save $100 on the Sonos Beam. The deals are live across Amazon and the Sonos website until 23:59 PT time (or until stock runs out).

There are also Sonos Cyber Monday deals on the Sonos Beam soundbar and the Sonos Move speaker, which has Bluetooth and a battery for portable music.

All the best Sonos deals are listed below and we'll be keeping an eye out for any further price drops as the Cyber Monday sales continue.

Sonos Cyber Monday deals

Sonos One SL wireless speaker $179 $129 at Amazon (save $50)

Essentially, the One SL is the Sonos One without the voice smarts baked in. It sounds just as good as its smart sibling and, if you already have a 2nd gen. Sonos One at home, you can create a stereo pair between them and nab a bargain in the process. Smart! View Deal

Sonos One smart speaker $199 $149 at Sonos (save $50)

A typically excellent Sonos speaker with voice control, the Sonos One is a stone cold five-star wireless speaker – and now it's even better value, thanks to the Sonos sale. Hurry though, today is your last chance to get one. Sold out at Sonos it's still on sale at Sevenoaks.View Deal

Sonos Beam soundbar $399 $299 at Sonos (save $100)

This discount applies to both black and white finishes of the Sonos Beam soundbar, so you can upgrade your sound and make sure it matches your decor. View Deal

Sonos Move Bluetooth wireless speaker $399 $299 (save $100)

The Sonos Move is as much a Sonos wi-fi speaker as those before it – you get network music streaming, multi-room and voice assistant – but it also goes where no Sonos speaker has gone before by boasting a built-in battery and Bluetooth. And it succeeds.View Deal

Sonos Arc

The best Sonos soundbar yet? It just might be. The Sonos Arc isn't cheap but it does add Dolby Atmos to the party and deliver the most impressive version of surround sound we've heard from a Sonos speaker, and indeed, one of the best from any soundbar on the market. And of course it's also a multi-room wireless speaker with app and voice control, plus access to practically every music streaming service on the planet.

Sonos Playbar

If you’re looking for a simple device to make a profound difference to your TV's sound, then the Sonos Playbar is an excellent option. It also brings immediate access to more music than you could ever possibly hope to listen to and all without having to get involved with a bona fide surround sound set up.

Sonos Playbase

If you prefer a soundbase to a soundbar, then the Playbase is your only option where Sonos is concerned. Luckily, it's a pretty good. It creates a big, broad soundstage and a solid, natural bass. It's also aesthetically stylish and reassuringly well put together. The treble can be a bit edgy when it gets really loud but it's still a fine buy, particularly if you spot a discount.

Sonos Play:1

The original, small but beautiful Sonos Play:1 remains an accomplished performer for sound - although it's pretty hard to find on sale right now. If you do spot one, perhaps secondhand on eBay or the Sonos Refurbished site, then while it's light on the bells and whistles of the Sonos One - such as voice control - it's still a decent option.

Sonos Play:3

Like the majority of Sonos's wireless speakers, the Play:3 is another cracking performer and if you can find one, then you should get a good price. Again, maybe a refurbished or, as Amazon calls it, renewed model. No touch-sensitive controls or voice assistants, but all the control and streaming functionality of the Sonos family is there. Naturally you get a lift in performance over the Play:1 too.

Sonos Play:5

The biggest, boldest and most powerful speaker in the Sonos range, the Play:5 can fill even the biggest room with a rich, powerful sound. Some new rivals might beat it on pure audio performance, but as an addition to a Sonos system, it's still terrific quality. And you can make a good saving right now on the original price.

Sonos IKEA Symfonisk bookshelf speaker

Not only is this the cheapest Sonos speaker you can buy – it's also a bookshelf. The Sonos IKEA Symfonisk bookshelf speaker can be wall-mounted and hold up to 3kg of books, ornaments or any other clutter you decide to place upon it. It does everything a standard Sonos speaker will do, working with all the other Sonos products on this page. And it sounds decent, too. Though it was never going to rival a 'proper' speaker, it delivers a bold, focused, entertaining sound.

Sonos IKEA Symfonisk table lamp speaker

Bookshelf speaker too obvious for you? How about a table lamp that doubles as a wi-fi speaker? Again, this strange idea actually works well, the Sonos IKEA Symfonisk table lamp speaker slots completely into the Sonos family and offering all of the features of a standard Sonos speaker, complete with the addition of the lamp (add your own bulb). It's a good-sounding speaker but far from a great one and plenty of rivals at this price will deliver far better sound, albeit minus the illumination. The choice, is yours.

Sonos Port

The Sonos Port is the new version of the Connect, allowing you to connect an old stereo system to the Sonos multi-room network. There are analogue audio inputs and outputs, and a digital output. There's Apple AirPlay 2 as well.

Sonos Connect

The Connect can turn any home hi-fi into a Sonos streaming system, simply connect one of these clever boxes to your amplifier and you're in business. It's a great way to bring Sonos smarts to a traditional music system - and upgrade your sound in the process.

Sonos Connect:Amp

Much like the Connect, the Connect: Amp is all about bringing Sonos to traditional two-channel systems. You've probably guessed the difference; this one has its own amplifier, so you can connect it direct to a pair of speakers. The Connect:Amp has now been superseded by the Amp below, so likely won't be available for long. On the plus side, there are now some useful discounts around.

Sonos Amp

Like the Connect:Amp, the all-new Sonos Amp is designed to offer all of Sonos’s streaming smarts in a unit to which you can add any hi-fi speakers. Around the back of the just-add-speakers Amp you’ll find all of the connections of the Connect:Amp – two pairs of speaker terminals, a subwoofer output, two ethernet sockets, and a stereo analogue input. But there’s one important addition: an HDMI socket, which gives the Amp all of the TV-partnering features of the Sonos Beam, including automatic switching to TV audio when required and volume control via your TV’s original remote.

Sonos Sub

While the 16kg Sonos Sub is not the most refined piece of kit, it does its job very nicely. That job is to add some big bass. It's also a cinch to set up. The only major drawback is the big price to match. All the more reason to keep your eyes on any price cuts.

Sonos custom install speakers

Sonos has introduced a new range of in-wall, in-ceiling and waterproof outdoor speakers with architectural speaker specialist Sonance.

The ‘Sonos Architectural by Sonance’ range is designed and ‘optimised’ for the Sonos Amp above, with one Amp able to connect with up to three pairs of the new speakers, gifting them Sonos functionality such as streaming service access via the app and AirPlay 2 control. Naturally, the Outdoor speaker (pictured above) has a weatherproof design.

As these newbies have only recently hit shelves it'll inevitably be some time before we see price drops. Still, the best prices are as follows:

Sonos In-Wall £599 / $599 per pair

Sonos In-Ceiling £599 / $599 per pair

Sonos Outdoor £799 per pair

Sonos Boost

The Sonos Boost is a network extender which replaced the old Sonos Bridge. Most people won't need it but you'll know if you do. Should your speakers struggle to connect because of thick walls or a sea of other wi-fi devices all fighting for the airwaves in your home, then the Boost can create a dedicated wireless system for your Sonos products. Not the most recent release from the Sonos stables, so plenty of deals to be had.

