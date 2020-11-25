The best Black Friday deals under $50 – Sony, Amazon and Beats electronics

Welcome to Black Friday week, where the deals are coming in fast and furious! We're already seeing stellar discounts on big-ticket items in our Black Friday TV deals and Black Friday headphones deals round-ups. However, if you're keen to stick to a budget this holiday shopping season, or are perhaps looking for smaller items to fill a stocking at Christmas, we've got you covered. Below we've rounded up the best Black Friday deals under $50...



Highlights include the first price cut on Amazon's newest Echo Dot ($29), a big discount on a small-but-mighty Sony Bluetooth speaker ($33), and an impressive deal on Beats X headphones with free Apple Music ($39).



Got a bigger budget? Keep an eye on our Black Friday deals hub for discounts across all electronics categories.

Best Black Friday deals under $50

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): $49.99 $29 at Amazon (save $21)

The brand-new Echo Dot has dropped in price for the first time since its release last month. Its bubble-like form factor houses a built-in clock and Alexa voice support. If you're new to the Echo ecosystem, this would be a very fine place to start.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): $39.99 $18 at Amazon (save $21)

Don't need the latest-and-greatest Echo Dot? The 3rd generation model will save you an extra $10 compared to the current iteration. Its ultra-compact (albeit non-bubble) design does more or less the same thing, allowing you to call upon Alexa for just about anything.



Sony SRS-XB12 wireless speaker: $58 $33 at Amazon (save $25)

The colourful Sony SRS-XB12 is small but mighty. It boasts a water-, dust-, and mud-proof build, plus an Extra Bass feature for more low-end heft. You can even pair two speakers together for room-filling stereo sound. And at this price, why not buy two!

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44 at Amazon (save $45)

Score an Amazon Echo Show at the best price we've ever seen. It has a 5.5in 960 x 480 smart display, built-in speaker, front-facing camera, and of course Alexa voice control.



Beats X + Apple Music: $188.96 $39 at Best Buy (save $249)

What's better than getting a pair of the popular, energetic-sounding Beats X wireless headphones at a massive discount? Throwing in four free months of Apple Music for an additional $40 saving too (for new Apple Music customers only).



JLab Studio headphones: $59.88 $39 at Walmart (save $20)

On paper, these JLab noise-cancelling wireless headphones appear to be a great-value buy at under $40. They boast active noise cancellation, 34 hours of Bluetooth playtime, and a foldable design for easy storage.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $29 $17 at Amazon (save $12)

The cheapest Fire TV Stick on the market is now even less after a $12 price cut. But don't let the super-low price fool you. The Fire TV Stick Lite is capable of stunning visuals courtesy of HDR. If that's still not enough, you can upgrade to the latest Fire TV Stick (2020) or Fire TV 4K, which are both also on sale.



