The best Black Friday 2019 deals US

BLACK FRIDAY QUICK LINKS
The Black Friday deals are well under way, including the best-ever AirPods Black Friday deal, up to 42% off 2019 Samsung QLED TVs, and 71% off Sony wireless earbuds. And thanks to Cyber Monday the deals won't end after today – they're set to continue over the weekend and into next week, so keep that wallet of yours primed.
Indeed, if you're looking to your next big (or small) tech purchase, now's the time to splurge. The Black Friday sales are the world's biggest shopping event and they're now here, taking over every giant US retail website and dominating every high street, with discounts on everything from TVs to headphones, toothbrushes to pet food. You name it, there'll be a Black Friday deal for it.
Read on for our pick of the very best Black Friday US deals...
Black Friday deals from around the web
- Amazon.com: Black Friday countdown
- Walmart.com: The early Black Friday sales
- BestBuy.com: Today's daily deals
- Target.com: Sneak Peek deals
- Adidas.com: Sales on trainingwear
- Belk.com: Daily doorbusters - 75% off
- Dell: Sales incoming on Black Friday
- Disney Plus: Get a free 7-day free trial here
- Ebay.com: A strong focus on TVs and consoles
- Google Store: Large sums off Pixel phones
- HomeDepot.com: Daily deal Black Friday savings
- JCPenney.com: Pre-Black Friday deals
- Kohls.com: Coupons aplenty in big sale
- LoveHoney.com: Up to 50% off a wide range of items
- Lowes.com: Deals on tools and smart home
- Macy's.com: Preview specials with 60% off womenswear
- Mixbook: See the new Black Fri-yay deals
- NewEgg.com: Black Friday deals
- Nike.com: Big savings on apparel
- Sears.com: Hefty savings on TVs
- Stage.com: Up to 60% off a range of apparel
The very best Black Friday deals
Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds
$277 $79
This is the original, first-generation model of Sony's wireless earbuds so while there is a newer WF-1000XM3 version offering improved noise-cancelling, bigger battery and better sound, for the bargain hunter, we don't think you can argue with this discount.View Deal
Apple HomePod smart speaker
$299.99 $199.99 Best Buy
Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this $50 saving on the HomePod (in white or black) is a real bargain. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal
Dynaudio XEO 2 Wireless Bookshelf Speakers Pair
$1499 $699 at World Wide Stereo
You can save a whopping $800 on these awesome streaming speakers. Packed with tech, including Bluetooth and Class D amplification, the Xeo 2s offer plenty of appeal for hi-fi enthusiasts and casual listeners alike. View Deal
Apple 10.2in iPad (7th Gen, 32GB. Wi-Fi)
$329 $249 at Walmart
Apple's newest iPad baby is discounted by nearly 25% at Walmart. Yes, you read that correctly. It's 10.2 inches of Apple 2019 iPad complete with iPadOS and A10 Fusion chip. Yes, this is the 32GB model (not the 128GB) but it's still a ridonculous deal on a brand new Apple tablet. We'd hurry if we were you...
Want more storage? The 128GB version is also $100 off at Walmart.View Deal
Sonos Play:1 wireless speaker
$199 $149
Save $50 on the original little Sonos speaker. The Play:1 offers great sound, all the multi-room skills, and the ability to pair two speakers together. There's no voice assistant here, but that might be a good thing for some people...View Deal
Apple iPad Air 256GB with wi-fi (Gold)
$649 $597 at Amazon
It's the Gold finish that comes with the best discount for a 256GB wi-fi-only iPad Air, though the Silver version is currently only two dollars more expensive.View Deal
Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones
$300 $129
Not the absolute best-sounding headphones around, but they deliver a full-bodied, bold and clear sound and have excellent battery life and range. Oh, and they look good too.
View Deal
Klipsch R6ii earbuds
$94 $55.60 Amazon
Stylish, snug, and sounds great – what more do you want in a pair of in-ears? "A discount", you say? Well, here you go!
Sony WH-1000XM3
$350 $278
A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and the best noise-cancelling out there.View Deal
Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player
$250 $150
"The X700 is a fantastic player that makes watching 4K discs an affordable reality... [delivering] a stunningly natural 4K picture for an affordable price," as we said in our five-star review.View Deal
Apple Watch S4
$699 $399
The fitness-focussed Apple Watch Series 4 was succeeded by the Series 5 in September, but there's not a lot to choose between them. You get safety features galore, and even more activity tracking, plus the usual user-friendliness that made Apple's wearable such a success story.View Deal
Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Charging Case
$199 $154 Looking for a pair of hassle-free true wireless earbuds? The Apple AirPods 2 offer a great combination of performance, reliability and convenience. The wireless charging case offers the most convenient way to top up that battery life, too.View Deal
PS4 Pro 1TB console + Modern Warfare
$400 $300
This excellent PS4 Pro deal offers $100 off Sony's flagship console plus one of the best, and newest, games of the year. Get it now while stocks last.View Deal
Sony PS4 1TB console, DualShock 4 controller, 3 game bundle
$299.99 $199
This brilliant bundle deal includes a 1TB PlayStation 4 Slim console (not the Pro model above), DualShock 4 controller and three top games.View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Echo (3rd gen) bundle
$90 $42
A sophisticated way to get smart functionality to your TV, the Fire TV Stick video streamer gives you multiple streaming services on an intuitive user interface. Pair it with the Echo Dot to get hands-free voice control of your Fire TV with Alexa.View Deal
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition Bundle (White)
$249.99 $149
This is one of the best Black Friday gaming deals we've spotted: an Xbox One S console with 1TB of storage plus a bundle of three games (two of which are smash hits), all for under $150. View Deal
Amazon Fire 7 tablet $30, or two for $50
One of the best tablets out there for those on a tight budget. It’s cheap, cheerful, easy to use and has a lot of the functionality of its more costly counterparts.
The 'kid's version' is also on sale, now $60.View Deal
Bose Home Speaker 300
$259 $199
This diminutive Bose home speaker promises 360-degree sound and boasts Alexa and Google Assistant smarts baked right in. You'll get AirPlay 2 support alongside Bluetooth and wifi, meaning if it's on your phone, you can play it on your speaker, too.
View Deal
Samsung 43" 4K UHD TV UN43NU6900
$500 $228
As screen sizes inch ever bigger, 43-inch displays are becoming something of a rarity, but this Samsung TV boasts 4K UHD resolution and over 54% off. You get two HDMI connections and Samsung's SmartThings platform, too. Little money for a 4K bearing the trusted Samsung name. View Deal
Samsung 65-inch UN65NU6900FXZA 4K TV
$798 $478
For under $500, the Samsung NU6900 is a solid 4K proposition on paper and in the flesh. An attractive design, numerous HDMI inputs, and Samsung's smart TV experience complete the attractive package.View Deal
Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD Smart TV (58H6550E)
$428 $329
4K resolution, Dolby Vision, the gamut of apps in the popular Android operating system and Google Assistant baked in for easy voice control. While we haven't had the pleasure of testing this particular model, it's a serious saving on a 4K smart TV bearing the trusted Hisense name. View Deal
Onkyo TX-RZ630 AV receiver
$899 $499
Another big AV receiver saving and this time on a 9.2-channel, networked device. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X playback, and allows streaming over AirPlay, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. There's also internet radio thrown in along with FlareConnect wireless multiroom plus Google Assistant voice control. View Deal
TV deals
LG OLED55B9 4K OLED TV
$1800 $1197 at Amazon
LG's cheapest 2019 OLED TV uses the same processor as the LG OLED TV below but comes with 2019's picture improvements.View Deal
Samsung QE43Q60R 43 inch 4K QLED TV $
800 $498
Already the most affordable model in Samsung's QLED range, the 43-inch version of the Q60R is now cheaper than ever and looks like a great buy.View Deal
Samsung 43" 4K UHD TV UN43NU6900
$500 $228
As screen sizes inch ever bigger, 43-inch displays are becoming something of a rarity, but this Samsung TV boasts 4K UHD resolution and over 54% off. You get two HDMI connections and Samsung's SmartThings platform, too. Little money for a 4K bearing the trusted Samsung name. View Deal
Toshiba 55in 4K Fire TV Edition + Echo Dot (3rd gen)
$500 $300
This Toshiba has Amazon's Fire TV smart platform built-in – ideal for Prime subscribers but also those who stream from other platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Disney+. You can use the Echo Dot to hands-free voice control the TV, too.View Deal
Samsung 65-inch UN65NU6900FXZA 4K TV
$798 $478
For under $500, the Samsung NU6900 is a solid 4K proposition on paper and in the flesh. An attractive design, numerous HDMI inputs, and Samsung's smart TV experience complete the attractive package.View Deal
Hisense 58in 4K UHD Smart TV (58H6550E)
$428 $329
4K resolution, Dolby Vision, the gamut of apps in the popular Android operating system and Google Assistant baked in for easy voice control. While we haven't had the pleasure of testing this particular model, it's a serious saving on a 4K smart TV bearing the trusted Hisense name. View Deal
Headphone deals
Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds
$277 $79
This is the original, first-generation model of Sony's wireless earbuds so while there is a newer WF-1000XM3 version offering improved noise-cancelling, bigger battery and better sound, for the bargain hunter, we don't think you can argue with this discount.View Deal
Bose Soundsport Free
$200 $170 at Crutchfield
Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal on rarely-discounted Bose buds. View Deal
Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones
$300 $129
Not the absolute best-sounding headphones around, but they deliver a full-bodied, bold and clear sound and have excellent battery life and range. Oh, and they look good too.
View Deal
Klipsch R6ii earbuds
$94 $55.60 Amazon
Stylish, snug, and sounds great – what more do you want in a pair of in-ears? "A discount", you say? Well, here you go!
Sony WH-1000XM3
$350 $278
A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and the best noise-cancelling out there.View Deal
Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Charging Case
$199 $154 Looking for a pair of hassle-free true wireless earbuds? The Apple AirPods 2 offer a great combination of performance, reliability and convenience. The wireless charging case offers the most convenient way to top up that battery life, too.
See this Black Friday Apple AirPods deal at WalmartView Deal
Apple AirPods wireless earbuds
$159 $139.99
Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. And now you can save $20 - which is about as good as it gets.View Deal
Hi-fi and home theater deals
Dynaudio XEO 2 Wireless Bookshelf Speakers Pair
$1499 $699 at World Wide Stereo
You can save a whopping $800 on these awesome streaming speakers. Packed with tech, including Bluetooth and Class D amplification, the Xeo 2s offer plenty of appeal for hi-fi enthusiasts and casual listeners alike. View Deal
Sonos Play:1 wireless speaker
$199 $149
Save $50 on the original little Sonos speaker. The Play:1 offers great sound, all the multi-room skills, and the ability to pair two speakers together. There's no voice assistant here, but that might be a good thing for some people...View Deal
Roku Premiere+ 4K HDR streaming stick
$49.99 $39 Walmart
A 4K HDR streaming stick at a price you can afford? The Premiere+ ticks both those boxes, at a spectacularly low $40. Roku provides a portal to all the top streaming services, including Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and HBO Go, plus live TV and Direct TV cable. A fantastic way to stream 4K content on a budget.View Deal
Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player
$250 $150
"The X700 is a fantastic player that makes watching 4K discs an affordable reality... [delivering] a stunningly natural 4K picture for an affordable price," as we said in our five-star review.View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Echo (3rd gen) bundle
$90 $42
A sophisticated way to get smart functionality to your TV, the Fire TV Stick video streamer gives you multiple streaming services on an intuitive user interface. Pair it with the Echo Dot to get hands-free voice control of your Fire TV with Alexa.View Deal
Denon AVRX2500H AV receiver
$799 $399
If you fancy a home theater receiver at the more affordable end of the price spectrum. A 7.2-channel receiver that supports HEOS wireless multi-room functionality and delivers Dolby Atmos and DTS:X multi-dimensional sound.View Deal
Bose Home Speaker 300
$259 $199
This diminutive Bose home speaker promises 360-degree sound and boasts Alexa and Google Assistant smarts baked right in. You'll get AirPlay 2 support alongside Bluetooth and wifi, meaning if it's on your phone, you can play it on your speaker, too.
View Deal
Bose Home Speaker 500
$399 $299
The 500 is the larger of Bose's Home series and promises room-filling sound plus deep bass. Both Google Assistant and Alexa are built in, and while we haven't had one in for a thorough appraisal, at this reduced price it's a solid bargain on a Bose smart speaker.View Deal
Yamaha R-N303 network stereo receiver
$350 $250
A budget stereo receiver with a full suite of features, including music streaming from Spotify, Tidal and Deezer, compatibility with Yamaha's MusicCast multi-room feature, and vinyl input.View Deal
Rega Planar 1 Plus turntable
$595 $475
The perfect marriage of convenience and sound quality. The Planar 1 Plus is essentially the Rega Planar 1 turntable with the Rega Fono Mini A2D built in. Both are Award-winning products, so this deck's success comes as no surprise.View Deal
Onkyo TX-RZ630 AV receiver
$899 $499
Another big AV receiver saving and this time on a 9.2-channel, networked device. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X playback, and allows streaming over AirPlay, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. There's also internet radio thrown in along with FlareConnect wireless multiroom plus Google Assistant voice control. View Deal
Sonos deals
Sonos Play:1
$179 $149 at Best Buy
You can save on the Play:1 thanks to the Best Buy Black Friday sales, where it's down to $149, a saving of $30.View Deal
Sonos Play:5 speaker
$499 $449 at Amazon
Get the largest Sonos speaker to really fill any room with sound, and you can save $50 this Black Friday.View Deal
Sonos Beam TV speaker
$399 $299 at Amazon
A huge saving on the Sonos Beam soundbar is a massive deal not to be missed this Black Friday.View Deal
Sonos Playbase wireless soundbase
$699 $559 at Amazon
The Playbase is simple, stylish and will beat the sound from most TVs hands down. Connect it to a multi-room system and even add it to a full 5.1 setup. And now you can save 20%. View Deal
Sonos Playbar soundbar
$699 $559 at Walmart
Save on the original Sonos soundbar in the Black Friday sales, it's now down to just $559, a huge saving.View Deal
Sonos Sub subwoofer
$699 $599 at Amazon
The wireless Sonos sub delivers deep bass to enhance any Sonos cinema system built around a Playbar, Playbase or Beam.
Sonos Amp streaming amplifier
$599 $479 at Amazon
A nice 20% saving on the Sonos Amp, the new Sonos streaming amplifier with good sound and HDMI switching.View Deal
Apple deals
Free Apple gift card of up to $200 when buying with Apple
Buy direct from Apple until 2/12 and you'll get an Apple Store Gift Card of up to $200 on select products. The size of the gift card depends on the device. Generally speaking, the bigger the device, the bigger the card.View Deal
Apple HomePod smart speaker
$299.99 $199.99 Best Buy
Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this $50 saving on the HomePod (in white or black) is a real bargain. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal
Apple iPad Air 64GB with wi-fi (Silver or Gold)
$649 $599 at Amazon
This is the best price you'll currently find for the 64GB iPad Air with wi-fi and cellular connectivity. The Space Gray version also comes with a slightly smaller saving at $615 though, if you don't like Silver.View Deal
Apple iPad Air 256GB with wi-fi (Gold)
$649 $597 at Amazon
It's the Gold finish that comes with the best discount for a 256GB wi-fi-only iPad Air, though the Silver version is currently only two dollars more expensive.View Deal
Apple iPad Air 256GB with wi-fi and cellular (Space Gray)
$779 $727 at Amazon
Go for either the Space Gray or Gold finish here and make a healthy $52 saving on the 256GB iPad Air with both wi-fi and cellular connectivity.View Deal
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday began in the US but in recent years has very much become a worldwide shopping phenomena. It's regarded (and backed up by stats) as the busiest shopping day of the year – both online and in-store – and officially kicks off the holiday season.
Why is it called Black Friday? The date was traditionally the start of the Christmas shopping season, when retailers hoped to move out of the "red" (loss) and in to the "black" (profit), hence Black Friday.
The term 'Cyber Monday', meanwhile, was coined by Scott Silverman and the National Retail Federation's Ellen Davis in a bid to encourage people to take their shopping online during the Black Friday event. That was back in 2005, when people needed such encouragement! It's always the Monday after Black Friday (this year Monday 2nd December).
Consumer electronics is unsurprisingly one of the most popular product categories, alongside groceries and clothing. Last year, the Amazon Echo Dot, Bose noise-cancelling headphones and Apple AirPods were among the best-selling tech products in the US.
The Black Friday shopping event shows no sign of slowing down either, with online and high-street retailers promising another year of big discounts on a wide range of products.
When is Black Friday 2019?
Black Friday always takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which means this year it will fall on Friday 29th November. Most retailers will want to make the most of what will typically be the busiest 24 hours of the event, meaning we can expect deals going live at midnight and running until the end of the day.
How long will Black Friday last?
Well, Black Friday is 24 hours. And Cyber Monday is 24 hours. But like Amazon Prime Day and the January sales, these events always have preliminary and aftermath offers. For one, deals will run during the weekend sandwiched in the middle of the two days. And in the days and weeks building up to them, there will be plenty of 'pre-Black Friday' savings serenading the sites.
It's worth keeping an eye (or two) out in mid-November – and especially in the week of Black Friday. Last year, for example, Amazon dropped discounts on several Sonos speakers – including $90 off the Play:5 speaker, and $50 off both the Playbase soundbase and Playbar soundbar. Look out for Sonos One savings this year. The Amazon Black Friday sale is sure to start well before Black Friday.
It's likely some deals, stock-dependant, will spill into the rest of the Cyber Monday week, too.
Are the Black Friday deals any good?
After the initial few years of excitement around Black Friday, we naturally moved to the apathy stage, as people began to question whether the offers were genuinely good deals. And it remains up for debate.
For example, it's not unusual to see discounted products rise in price in the summer months ahead of a "price cut" come Black Friday; naturally this means you're essentially just getting the original discounted price from earlier in the year. That said, there are always genuine deals to be had – it's just finding them amongst the onslaught of offers.
Luckily that's where our service will come in; we'll handpick the best TV, audio and AV deals across retailers to find the ones that are really worth your hard-earned cash.
We'd suggest having a rough idea of what you want in mind – whether that be noise-cancelling headphones under $100, a discounted 55in OLED TV or a portable, outdoor-friendly Bluetooth speaker – but restricting yourself only to specific models will reduce your chance of being lucky in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Pick the features you fancy, then see what ticks your boxes and has the best Black Friday discount.
What Black Friday deals can you expect?
With Prime Day (and actually Black Friday 2018) still fresh in our minds, we can of course imagine the deals that will run across the weekend, not to mention the early Black Friday deals that begin in the days (weeks, even) building up to the actual date. And if previous years are anything to go by we can expect quality as well as quantity!
Last year we saw half-price Sony, Beats and AKG headphones, $250 off an Award-winning Denon AV receiver, a 50in Philips 4K TV for $399 and 30% off Amazon Echo and Fire devices. Similar deals appeared during this year's Amazon Prime Day too, so it's likely we'll see more of the same hefty discounts on similar popular products.
The Sonos One will be two years old come Black Friday, so could we finally see it slip under its best-ever price of $164? We'd eat an HDMI cable if Apple's AirPods weren't reduced, and OLED TV deals are bound to be plentiful. We could even see the ridiculous $799 price of a 55in Philips OLED TV of re-surface.
And expect all the big US retailers to be involved in Black Friday, with Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart all in on the action, as well as AV specialists such as Crutchfield and World Wide Stereo.
We will get the first hints of what to expect on Black Friday when the Black Friday ads drop. The big retailers take out newspaper adverts teasing the best deals, which are soon scanned and uploaded online. These ads and scans will be our first hint of the Black Friday deals to look out for.
Where to get the best Black Friday deals?
4K TVs, smart and Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones will almost guaranteed be on offer at pretty much every electronics retailer, and those looking to buy into, or build upon, an Alexa ecosystem will surely be able to save money on a Fire streamer or tablet or Echo speaker.
The dominant names, such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart will always go big on games console bundles ahead of Christmas, and as OLED continues to be such a buzzword (and beginning to drop under $1000 in the key shopping sales) some cheap OLED TV deals are as sure as night follows day.
We're confident the specialist AV retailers such as Crutchfield and World Wide Stereo will deliver some hi-fi and home theater bargains – last year's What Hi-Fi? Award-winners are a good place to start when it comes to finding a price reduction.