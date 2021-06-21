Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 tech deals: wireless headphones, OLED TVs, speakers

The Amazon Prime Day deals have landed. It's the first day of two days of Prime Day deals so brace yourself for some big savings on, well, everything.

But we'll be focussed on all things tech, as Prime Day 2021 has already served up good discounts on all kinds of AV devices, from up to 40% off Fire TVs and up to 70% off Echo devices.

Of course, you have to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage. Don't have Prime? Register for Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial now for a sneaky way to bag some deals for free (just remember to cancel before the end of your free trial if you don't want to continue).

The online retail giant has turned its annual Prime Day sale into a serious shopping event thanks to low prices and speedy delivery. From a single day of deals, Prime Day grew to two days (and more) of special offers in 2019 and stayed that way in 2020.

We'll once again sort the best Prime Day deals from the rest, so bookmark this page for all the best deals. We're also rounding up the best Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day headphones deals on separate pages as we know they're always some of the most popular products on offer.

So without further ado, let's get to those Prime Day deals...



Prime Day TV deals

Toshiba 50in Fire TV $430 $350 at Amazon (save $80)

It's unusual to see a 50-inch 4K on sale at this price, let alone one from a big-name brand with Dolby Vision HDR support. But that, folks, is why there's so much hype around Amazon's annual Prime Day sale. Grab this $80 saving while you can.View Deal

Insignia 43-inch Fire TV $320 $280 at Amazon (save $40)

Insignia makes some of the most popular cheap 4K Ultra HD TVs around. This 2020 model (43DF710NA21) has plenty going for it including Fire TV and a voice remote. Save $40 in the early Prime Day sale.View Deal

LG OLED C1 Save up to $300 at Amazon

This premium OLED TV has only been on sale a few months but you can already pick up a $100 – $300 discount at Amazon (depending on whether you opt for the 48in, 55in, 65in or 77in). It comes with LG's latest Gen 4 AI-enhanced processor and new gaming features.View Deal

LG OLED77G1 4K OLED TV $3497 $3297 at Amazon (save $200)

New for 2021, the G1 is LG's latest 'Gallery' series OLED TV. It feature the company's range-topping OLED Evo panel, voice controls and a super-slim design. Save $200 off the 77-inch model right now.View Deal

Sony XBR-55A9G 4K TV $2499 $2299 at Best Buy (save $200)

This 2019 Sony Master Series TV is a superb TV, particularly in terms of sound quality. A chunky saving on the current model certainly helps sweeten the deal in the Prime Day TV sales.View Deal

LG OLED48CX 4K OLED TV $1800 $1249 at Amazon (save $551)

The 2020 CX is a capable all-rounder that offers a natural, dynamic and rich picture. The company has replaced it with the C1 but you can make a huge saving on the older model. You can also pick up the 65-inch version for $2800 $1897.

Prime Day headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 $350 $298 at Amazon ($52)

Sony continues to serve up some of the finest noise-cancelling headphones on the market – the excellent-sounding and fruitfully featured WH-1000XM4 will be tough to beat indeed.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro $249 $197 at Amazon (save $52)

As well suited to a long-haul flight as they are to a run around the block, the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro could be the only pair of headphones you ever need. They're now even cheaper than they were in last year's sale. View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) $120 $80 at Amazon (save $40)

If you're on the lookout for a cheap pair of true wireless earbuds, it's worth noting that the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) have dropped from $120 to $80. We haven't had the pleasure of testing this particular model, but at eighty bucks, they could be worth investigating.

Sony WH-CH710N $200 $148 at Amazon (save $52)

A great price for a pair of Sony over-ear noise-cancellers. Amazon and Crutchfield only offer the black model, but Best Buy has the silver one too. Battery life tops out at an impressive 35 hours, and sound is typically awesome.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro $250 $170 at Amazon (save $80)

We're fans of the Powerbeats Pro for a number of reasons. Build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. These true wireless earbuds come into their own for exercise, so this deal is ideal for sporty types.View Deal

Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass $50 $27 at Amazon (save $23)

The standard (non-bass-boosted) versions won our Product of the Year Award way back for their superbly comfortable and secure fit and solid, weighty and punchy delivery.

Sony WH-1000XM3 $330 $203 at Amazon (save $127)

These superb Sonys may now have a successor in the form of the new WH-1000XM4, but these are still excellent buys – especially for their price, which is only getting lower.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT $200 $150 at Amazon (save $50)

These wireless noise-cancellers were already a strong mid-range option at their full price, and they're now available with a $50 discount. They lack the outright transparency of the best but there's a lot to like here, not least the excellent battery life and aptX Low Latency support. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II $349 $249 (save $100)

These impressive Bose noise-cancelling wireless headphones have been around for a while but they're still great on-the-go – and we said that at their original price. Now they have an early Prime Day discount, they are an absolute steal.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum M2 $400 $228 at Amazon (save $172)

NoiseGard active nose cancellation keeps your focus squarely on the music, while the leather earpads and adjustable headband make for all-day comfort. And with almost $200 off, it'd be rude not to.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Wired case $160 $129 at Amazon (save $31)

The 2nd-gen AirPods with wired charging case are now $30 off. It's rare they're discounted at all outside of Prime Day, Black Friday and the big shopping events, so snap them up while the deal is still live.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Wireless case $200 $150 at Amazon (save $50)

Prefer to have the wireless charging case? You really should at this price. Save $40 on the RRP at Amazon on the 2nd-gen AirPods with wireless charger ahead of the Prime Day deals.View Deal

Prime Day speaker deals

JBL Xtreme 2 $350 $150 (save $200) at Amazon

When we reviewed this larger portable speaker, we concluded: "One of the best portable speakers around, the Xtreme 2 offers sonic subtlety you wouldn’t expect from first impressions". And look at that Prime Day discount! View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa $399 $299 (save $100) at Amazon

While its smaller brother, the 300, didn't wow us for sound, we've never actually been 12 rounds with this model. It boasts the same Bluetooth and wifi connectivity, AirPlay 2, app support and built-in voice assistants, but you'll also get a color LCD display screen. It's a lot of tech for this low price... View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (save $25)

The Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for an orb-like shape that sounds significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house, particularly with this 50 per cent discount.View Deal

Echo (4th Gen) $100 $75 each / 2-for-$120 at Amazon (save $30)

The full-blown Echo smart speaker, which we praised for its "weighty sound" also gets a bulk discount. Normally $100 each, you can pick up two for just $120 right now when you use the code ECHOPRIME.



2-for-1 Echo Dot (4th Gen) $100 $50 at Amazon (save $50)

The latest Echo Dot (2020) is an easy way to get your smart home up and running. Get two for the price of one with the code PDLUDOT with this early Prime Day sale goes live. Non-members can use PDDOT2PK to get $40 off two. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 $90 $50 at Amazon (save $40)

Want a five-star Alexa smart speaker with the added bonus of a video screen? Of course you do. You can save $40 on the new Echo Show 5 as part of the early Prime Day deals.View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + free music $88 $35 at Amazon (save $53)

Amazon's little hockey puck-shaped smart speaker is small enough to easily move between rooms, and the unobtrusive design will suit any decor. The sound isn't half bad for the size, either. Includes six months' Amazon Music Unlimited, too. View Deal

UE Wonderboom speaker $120 $79 at Amazon (save $45)

This five-star budget Bluetooth speaker might only be the size of a coffee mug, but it has a decent sound and rugged build, making it an ideal travel companion. More importantly, you can make a good saving.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megaboom $300 $135 at Amazon (save $165)

Not the newest Ultimate Ears speaker, but we awarded it five stars when it came out in 2015 – and remember, that was at nearly triple the price. Expect 20 hours of battery, a solid waterproof build, a punchy, exciting sound and an edgy colorway.View Deal

Prime Day tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) $150 $125 (save $25)

Amazon has replaced its 10-inch tablet with an 'All-New' version and discounted this model. It features a HD screen, solid audio and easy operation, making it an excellent budget tablet for the money.View Deal

Prime Day hi-fi deals

Bose Wave Music System IV $499 $408 at Amazon (save $91)

Save over $90 on this all-in-one music system from Bose. Featuring room-filling sound, remote control, CD/MP3 CD player, AM/FM tuner and dual alarms. Add the optional Bluetooth adapter to stream music wirelessly from your smartphone.View Deal

Prime home theater deals

Elac Debut 2.0 5.1 speakers $1999 $1829 at Amazon (save $71)

The five-star Elac Debut 2.0 speaker package is available at a discount thanks to Prime Day 2021. It's beautiful sounding system offering some genuine home cinema class. Highly recommended.View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K +Luna Controller $120 $74 at Amazon (save $40)

Prime members can get $40 off this Amazon entertainment bundle which gets you the Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller (for Amazon's new cloud gaming service) for just $74. The controller normally costs $70 on its own, so you're getting a Fire TV Stick just $4. Deal.



Nebula Capsule portable projector $350 $300 at Amazon (save $50)

When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but it's the best mini around.View Deal

Epson Home Cinema 4010 4K projector $1900 $1600 at Amazon (save $300)

The 4K might not be native but this projector's enhancement technology and HDR offering does a very good job. It's sharp, colourful, dynamic and, with $300 knocked off, a hell of a lot cheaper than an actual native 4K projector.View Deal

Optoma UHD50X 4K projector $1999 $1599 at Amazon (save $400)

This is a very decent budget 4K projector with some good HDR pop and some of the best black depth you'll find in this price bracket and beyond. It features a powered USB socket and high frame rate HDMI certification for gamers to enjoy.View Deal

Prime Day Apple deals

AirPods 2 + Charging Case $159 $129 at Amazon (save $30)

The 2nd-gen AirPods with wired charging case are reduced. It's rare them discounted at all outside of Prime Day, Black Friday and the big shopping events, so you'd better snap them up while the deal is live.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Wireless case $199 $150 at Amazon (save $49)

Prefer to have the wireless charging case? You really should at this price. Save $50 on the RRP at Amazon on the 2nd-gen AirPods with wireless charger ahead of Prime Day 2021.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro $249 $197 at Amazon (save $52)

As well suited to a long-haul flight as they are to a run around the block, the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro could be the only pair of headphones you ever need. They're already cheaper than they were in last year's Prime Day sale.View Deal

Apple iPad Mini (2019) $400 $369 at Amazon (save $31)

Ahead of Prime Day Amazon is offering a substantial $30 off the 2019 iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB). Need more storage? Amazon has slashed the price of the Mini (Wi-Fi, 256GB) Space Grey from $679 to $524.View Deal

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's take on Black Friday. While every online retailer gets involved in the now annual Black Friday bargain bun fight, Prime Day is all about Amazon.

The special day of deals is a members-only affair, so you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the offers. Thanks to Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial, there is always the option to sign up, bag a few bargains, and then cancel your membership.

Prime members are then able to take advantage of limited time only 'Lightning deals' as well as broader Prime Day deals across the site.

Amazon promises new deals every few minutes, with the deals dropping on the website and on the Amazon app (which gave members an early heads-up on the deals).

As well as the US, Prime Day 2021 will take place in the UK, India, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, the Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, Turkey and Brazil.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon has officially confirmed that Prime Day 2021 will take place on 21-22 June. In other words, the big event starts on Monday!

Prime Day is usually a summer affair but it was was all change in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic caused Amazon to push back its plans, and Prime Day 2020 wasn't held until 13th and 14th October – just a few weeks before Black Friday, another of the year's biggest sales events.

Prime Day in numbers

175 million items sold

$1 billion+ in savings worldwide

18 countries participated

2x as many Ring and Blink devices sold compared to last year

2x as many Fire TV Edition Smart TVs compared to last year

1 million headphones sold by Amazon US

200,000 TVs sold by Amazon US

100,000 lunchboxes sold by Amazon US

Prime Day best-selling items

2019 is the most recent Prime Day on which we have stats. Top-selling Prime Day deals included the iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum, MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301, and Amazon Smart Plug.

Prime Day was also the biggest event ever for Amazon devices, with the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote topping the Amazon devices charts. The Fire 7, meanwhile, was the biggest-selling Amazon tablet.

In the United States the best-selling items across the Prime Day sales were said to be the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Instant Pot DUO60, and 23andMe Health and Ancestry kits.

Still in the mood for shopping? Check out the best deals right now via the links below.