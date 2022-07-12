The 8 best Prime Day deals under $50

Amazon Prime Day is here, and thanks to Prime Day, there are tons of sales on tons of different tech products. What's more, Prime Day isn't specific to Amazon, either; a variety of retailers participate by offering up big discounts.

But what if you want the big discount without the big pricetag? We've got you covered this Prime Day with the top Prime Day deals you can snag for less than $50. Keep in mind that all of the following deals are for products that aren't normally this cheap, so don't hold back!

For your viewing pleasure, we have collected the best deals on speakers, streamers, tablets, headphones, and more all under $50 during this year's Prime Day...

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 $85 $35 at Amazon (save $50) (opens in new tab)

Want a five-star Alexa smart speaker with the added bonus of a video screen? The Echo Show series is just the job. And at this ridiculously low price (better than last year's), why wouldn't you choose to have one?

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen $50 $20 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

The latest Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for an orb-like shape that sounds significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house. This 60% saving beats last year's Prime Day deal price too...

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick $40 $17 at Amazon (save $23) (opens in new tab)

This mid-range streaming stick promises Full HD streaming, Dolby Atmos support for more immersive sound and Alexa voice controls. Save 57% on this fantastic streamer for Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7 32GB $70 $33 at Amazon (save $37) (opens in new tab)

Amazon's cheapest tablet is no iPad, but it's also a fraction of the price – especially with this Prime Day deal. It offers a decent 7-hour battery life, a basic 7-inch screen and access to streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and, yes, Amazon Prime Video. You can get the 16GB version for $30, but spending $3 for double the storage is a no brainer.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 250BT: $60 $35 at Amazon (save $25) (opens in new tab)

No luxury flourishes here, just a great value. Enjoy an open, detailed presentation alongside in-app EQ options coupled with a great budget build. The Sennheiser HD 250BT are a great option for wireless headphones on the cheap.

(opens in new tab) Chromecast with Google TV: $69 $39 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Need a way to stream on your TV? Look no further than Google's Chromecast. It supports all your favorite services out of the box, can handle 4K HDR content, and even comes with a remote for the ultimate ease of use. All this for less than $40 is a great deal.