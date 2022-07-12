The 6 best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals still live right now

It's Day 1 of Amazon Prime Day and sure as night follows day, we have been inundated with deals. And that includes plenty of Bluetooth speaker deals.

Whether you're after something small and portable, ideal for outdoors, or something a bit bigger that's capable of being your party sound system, there is a Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deal with your name on it.

We think these are the pick of the Prime Day offerings, but you can also consult our list of the best Bluetooth speakers for extra inspiration or our long list of all the Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals.

Without further ado; to the deals!

Best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen $50 $20 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

The latest Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for an orb-like shape that sounds significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house. This 60% saving beats last year's Prime Day deal price too...

(opens in new tab) JBL Xtreme 2 $350 $180 at Amazon (save $170) (opens in new tab)

When we reviewed this larger portable speaker, we concluded: "One of the best portable speakers around, the Xtreme 2 offers sonic subtlety you wouldn’t expect from first impressions". And look at that discount!

(opens in new tab) Marshall Stanmore II $380 $250 at Amazon (save $130) (opens in new tab)

It's not that cheap but it is very cool. These Marshall wireless speakers are super popular due to their design and now there's a stunning deal on offer. It has Bluetooth 5.0, 30 feet range and connections for RCA and 3.5mm jacks.

(opens in new tab) B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) $250 $202 at Amazon (save $48) (opens in new tab)

Bang & Olufsen isn't often involved in discounts. So is this speaker a rare miss? Not at all. The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) delivers a pleasing yet authoritative performance that you'd be happy listening to all day. Throw in its classy design plus the bonus of Alexa, and you're looking at a top Bluetooth speaker – now with a rare discount.

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundLink Revolve $199 $169 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

Bose's Bluetooth model delivers huge performance from a tiny speaker. Whether in your home or out and about, it will make your tunes sing. And at this price, your heart, too.

