Spotify for iPhone update released

By News 

The latest version, 0.4.8, includes the ability to share tracks and playlists via SMS text messages

So good news today as Spotify announced the latest update to the app. New features include:

- Share tracks and playlists via SMS (iOS 4 only)

- Spotify Twitter posts added to the News Feed

- New high-resolution icon for iPhone 4

- Pressing the “prev” button skips to the start of a track, even if you're playing the first track

- The “restore” message no longer appears when in airplane mod

- Fixed a crash some users experienced with the What's New tab

- Fixed an issue with inbox not updating with new tracks in certain case

Head to the App Store to download the free update.

