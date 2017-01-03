LG Display has signed a deal with Sony to produce OLED televisions in the third quarter of 2017.

ETNews reports Sony will aim to produce around 100,000 OLED televisions - which compares to the 110,000 to 140,000 shipped by LG.

However, it seems Sony has not yet decided whether to replace its premium LCD TVs with OLED, and is instead waiting to see the reaction from consumers.

MORE: What is OLED TV? The tech, the benefits, the best OLED TVs

The news comes after rumours that Sony was planning to reveal OLED televisions at this year's CES exhibition. Sony has previously made one OLED TV, the XEL-1, though production of that model ended in 2010.

OLED televisions have a display that makes them both slimmer and more environmentally friendly, while also proving wider viewing angles and an infinite contrast ratio.

MORE: What is QLED TV? How the next TV tech compares to OLED

MORE: CES 2017 news and highlights