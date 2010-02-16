As Stringer put it in an interview last year, "We got great praise for [OLED], but then you don't sell any. So then, all of a sudden, you have a different problem."



One reason for the high price of the OLED TVs is the low yields possible in production: the screens are difficult to make, and the reject rate is high.



Sony's big Korean rivals, LG and Samsung, are known to be continuing research on mid-sized OLED panels for TV use.



