Sony is following in the footsteps of Samsung by offering owners of its 3D TVs a free on-demand streaming service with a selection of video clips and trial content in 3D, including highlights of Wimbledon 2011.

Last month Samsung expanded its 3D Explore Smart TV app, and today Sony introduces its 3D Experience.

The latter will be available on 3D-capable Sony LCD TVs with Bravia Internet Video, and the service will be expanded to include Sony's 3D-capable Blu-ray players and Blu-ray home cinema systems in due course.

3D content available will include Wimbledon 2011, film trailers from Green Hornet and Monster House in 3D, as well as 3D music promo clips and 3D PS3 game trailers. Sony says 30 3D titles will be available at launch.

Sony's 3D Experience will initially be available in the UK, Germany, France, the US and Canada.

