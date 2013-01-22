Carrying on with our Sony coverage, here's information on the new Sony Blu-ray players for 2013 launched at CES.
UPDATE: Sony BDP-S5100 review now online
BDP-S1100 £80 (available February)
1080p playback
Smart functionality
Front USB
HD Audio decoding
Triluminos colour
BDP-S3100 £100 (available February)
1080p playback
Smart functionality
Wifi
Triluminos colour
Supports TV SideView remote app with voice control for iOS and Android (allows previewing and queuing of cotnent)
QuickStart loading
IP Noise Reduction for online content
BDP-S4100 £110 (available February)
3D
1080p playback
Smart functionality
Wifi
Supports TV SideView remote app with voice control for iOS and Android (allows previewing and queuing of content)
QuickStart loading
IP Noise Reduction for online content
BDP-S5100 £139 (available March)
Smart Wi-Fi & 3D Blu-ray Disc
PlayerNow your entertainment has no limits
Full HD 2D & 3D
Triluminos Colour
Built-in Wi-Fi, online streaming
USB Play
TV SideView
