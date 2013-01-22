Carrying on with our Sony coverage, here's information on the new Sony Blu-ray players for 2013 launched at CES.

UPDATE: Sony BDP-S5100 review now online

BDP-S1100 £80 (available February)

1080p playback

Smart functionality

Front USB

HD Audio decoding

Triluminos colour

BDP-S3100 £100 (available February)

1080p playback

Smart functionality

Wifi

Triluminos colour

Supports TV SideView remote app with voice control for iOS and Android (allows previewing and queuing of cotnent)

QuickStart loading

IP Noise Reduction for online content

BDP-S4100 £110 (available February)

3D

1080p playback

Smart functionality

Wifi

Supports TV SideView remote app with voice control for iOS and Android (allows previewing and queuing of content)

QuickStart loading

IP Noise Reduction for online content

BDP-S5100 £139 (available March)

Smart Wi-Fi & 3D Blu-ray Disc

PlayerNow your entertainment has no limits

Full HD 2D & 3D

Triluminos Colour

Built-in Wi-Fi, online streaming

USB Play

TV SideView

