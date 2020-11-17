Sony Black Friday deal: save $100 on five-star AV receiver at Amazon

It might be a gloomy Tuesday, but here's a deal worth of Black Friday itself – there's $100 off an Award-winning Sony AV receiver over at Amazon.

That's a great discount. Even though the device is over three years old, savings are difficult to come by. That's a testament to the Sony's class-leading quality and its ability to take on the very best at its price point. It's one of the best AV receivers we've tested in recent years.

Sony STR-DN1080 $599 $498 at Amazon Sony's five-star AV receiver has over $100 off – that's a 17 percent saving. That's even more noteworthy once you read our review and see just what this amp is capable of.View Deal

$100 savings are worth checking out anyway, but that's especially true on Award-winning products like this. The Sony STR-DN1080 is no ordinary AV receiver – it's a three-time What Hi-Fi? Award-winner and one of the finest surround amplifiers we've heard at the money.

It sounds fantastic, reaching deep into its reserves to deliver a performance packed with punch, dynamism and authority in a way we haven’t heard before at this sort of price.

There’s an incredible amount of detail, from natural, expressive voices to layers of insight and depth to surround sound effects.

Dynamically, it’s a fun and exciting listen. Quiet moments are as captivating as huge explosions going off in every corner of its surround sound field – the STR-DN1080 handles the changing shifts with masterful control. It’s enthralling.

It's just as engaging at handling tunes as it is soundtracks. Those rhythmic qualities lend themselves well to music, and it handles dynamic shifts and vocals in a fluid, articulate manner that sounds more musical than most amps at this price.

Set up is easy, and there are plenty of options to play around with. Practically the only fault we can find is the lack of backlighting on the remote control. So with this kind of discount, this Sony should be snapped up sooner, rather than later.

