Sony A75K is a more affordable 4K OLED TV with HDMI 2.1

Sony has already wowed us with its new high-end TVs for this year, including the A90K (its first ever QD-OLED set) and the A80K OLED, but now it's taking aim at the mid-market with a more affordable model, the A75K. Like the A80K it's a 4K OLED TV, but with pared-back specs and a lower price.

Sony hasn't actually announced a price yet. But it told FlatpanelsHD that it won't compete with the lower-specced LG A1 on price.

Perhaps that's not surprising, seeing as the A1 only has a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 ports. In the UK, the A1 has dropped as low as £669 (about $900, AU$1300) in recent weeks.

The A75K has not one but two HDMI 2.1 ports, along with 4K@120Hz and VRR features – all of which should make it a great choice for gamers. It also has Sony's Cognitive Processor XR, which is also found in Sony's higher-end TVs.

So where does it compromise? The design is slightly less aesthetically pleasing, while the Acoustic Surface Audio speaker system has also been scaled down. Acoustic Surface Audio basically means its speakers are embedded behind the screen, allowing Sony to 'place' sound around the picture. So a character's dialogue can come straight from their mouth, for example.

Sony hasn't said what a 'scaled down' system will entail, but it could mean fewer speakers, meaning less precise audio placement.

The Google TV operating system comes as standard, with all the apps that entails, including Apple TV, Disney Plus, HBO Max and Netflix. Built-in Chromecast and the Google Assistant voice helper also come as part of the package.

The A75K will be available in 65- and 55-inch sizes. We'll bring you prices and a release date as soon as they're announced.

Sony also revealed some new LCD TVs which are likely to be cheaper still. These are the Sony X75K which runs Google TV, and the X73K and X72K, both of which run Android TV. There are no more details on these at present.

