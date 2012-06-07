Sky has today begun the rollout of its new EPG (electronic programme guide) for Sky+ HD set-top boxes.

Among the improvements are a new-look interface and easier selection of your favourite programmes. The new features will be rolled out to Sky customers during the course of this year, and include:

• Pinpoint HD graphics, for a sharper and sleeker looking interface

• A navigation update, increasing the number of channels featured on each page of the TV Guide from six to eight

• New categorised recordings in the Sky+ planner, meaning customers can browse through their recorded programmes by genre for the first time, with content divided into categories such as entertainment, movies, sports, news, documentaries or music.

• New landing page for different genres. Sky Movies viewers, for example, can choose from a series of simple icons to watch movies live or on-demand via Sky Anytime+, browse movies stored on their Sky+ planner, rent a movie from Sky Store or search for a particular film, all through a single page.

You can watch a video demo of the new Sky EPG by clicking here.

