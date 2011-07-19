Update:

The free Sky Go app for watching Sky TV on your iPod Touch, iPhone or iPad is now ready to download from the iTunes Store.

Delayed by a couple of weeks, Sky Go merges Sky Player and Sky Mobile and allows Sky TV customers to watch up to 11 channels on their portable device.

Customers are given access to channels according to their TV subscription, while non-Sky TV customers can pay a monthly subscription for the service.

The app should appear in the iTunes Store today. More details un our original story below.

Published 10/6/2011:

Sky is to launch Sky Go on July 6th, bringing together Sky Mobile and Sky Player. Available on iPhone, iPad, PC and Mac, the service is free for all Sky subscribers.

It will also be available to non-Sky TV subscribers for a monthly subscription from August.

The service delivered to PC or Mac will feature live and on-demand content from more than 30 channels, including the Sky Sports channels, Sky Movies, Sky Atlantic, Sky 1 and ESPN.

If you watch via iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch you will be limited to live content from ESPN, Sky News, Sky Sports News and the Sky Sports channels.

Each Sky home will be able to register up to two devices for Sky Go.

Subscription costs for non-Sky TV subscribers will be between £15 and £40, depending on your channel selection.

Sky customers will also soon be able to benefit from the company's purchase of The Cloud, a wi-fi network found in over 4,500 public locations across the UK.

Sky content will also remain on Xbox and Fetch TV but will be rebranded as Sky instead of Sky Player.

