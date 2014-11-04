The Globe's main productions from the 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 summer seasons have been made available to buy or rent, with the main 2013 titles set to follow in the next few months.

In addition to the main productions, all foreign-language productions from 2012's Globe to Globe festival and 2013's touring productions of three Henry VI plays are also now available to watch.

To rent a Globe Player production, it will cost you between £3 and £4. Meanwhile, purchases will cost between £5 and £8, with A Summer Hamlet – a feature-length documentary – costing £10.

Artistic director Dominic Dromgoole said: "Globe Player will allow us to reach brand new audiences and to make access to our productions simple and seamless for anyone with the internet."

