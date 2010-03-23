The Witham store in Essex is the latest to get a makeover, with Bromley and Guildford to follow.

As well as offering demonstrations of the latest hi-fi and AV equipment, the Witham outlet will soon offer 3D TV comparisons between Panasonic, Samsung and Philips, plus – for the first time – high-end audio from Cyrus and Artcoustic.

New store manager Andrew Fox says: "I look forward to meeting customers old and new. Our enhanced product range, coupled with the best demo facilities in the county, make Witham the place to visit."

