The specific models available now are: Panasonic TX-P50VT20 (£2299); Samsung UE40C7000 (£1799); Samsung UE40C8000 (£1999); Samsung UE46C7000 (£1999); Samsung UE46C8000 (£2199); and Samsung UE55C8000 (£2999).

3D TVs from other manufacturers are "pending arrival", but Sevenoaks stores will now take orders.

These include the Philips 40PFL8605H (£1499), Philips 46PFL8605H (£1799) and Philips 52PFL8605H (£2299).

Buyers have a choice of three offers when buying a 3D TV from Sevenoaks: on some models they can claim a free five-year warranty (Panasonic and some Samsungs), or alternatively they can claim a free stand or wall mount or free high-speed HDMI cable.

For full details see the 3D offers page on the Sevenoaks website.

