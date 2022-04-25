Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds go big on personalisation

Sennheiser's multi-award-winning Momentum earbuds range is finally welcoming a new arrival. The Momentum True Wireless 3 replace former What Hi-Fi? Award winners, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, and promise to set new standards when it comes to sound quality, adaptive noise cancellation and comfort.

Sennheiser says that personalisation is the name of the game with this third-generation model. A new (and fittingly named) Sound Personalisation feature aims to provide an enhanced sound experience via a "guided listening test" to set up the optimum sound for each user’s individual hearing, while optional silicone fins are provided in addition to four 'earbud adapters' to accommodate a variety of ear sizes and wearer preferences.

The Sennheiser Smart Control App now offers a wider range of features, too, including a choice of presets and a 'Sound Check' mode that "lets you identify the perfect EQ preset in three guided steps".

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

The company says it has specifically improved the earbuds' ability to block out sound. The new hybrid Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology has been designed to automatically adjust to your environment, promising to continuously observe ambient noise and then suppress it in real-time. Users who want to be aware of their surroundings can deactivate the noise cancellation at the touch of a button, or switch to transparency mode.

Naturally, Sennheiser will be hoping to take the sound quality crown from the Sony WF-1000XM4 with its third-gen Momentums, which have the company's 7mm True Response transducers at their core.

For optimum quality and synchronisation between audio and visual content, the Momentum True Wireless 3 support Bluetooth 5.2 and aptX Adaptive – a Bluetooth standard and codec that together work to reduce wireless audio latency and support hi-res music files up to 24-bit/96kHz.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Battery life is a claimed seven hours from the earbuds and a total of 28 hours with the supplied charging case, which also supports wireless charging. Speaking of the case, the USB-C charging port is now located on the front, as opposed to the back, of it. A new graphite colourway joins the existing black and white finishes here. And the more brutalist earbud design, with slightly smaller buds and a low-contrast logo on each, is a conscious decision and one which Sennheiser tells us comes as a direct response to customer feedback. Thankfully, the Momentum True Wireless 3 are splashproof to IPX4 standards, too.

As has become customary in the true wireless world, you're also getting on-device touch controls that you can tailor to your personal preference using the updated companion app.

Each earbud now features three microphones to promote crystal-clear call quality and smooth video calls, and Sennheiser tells us that multi-point pairing is coming via a firmware update.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds can be pre-ordered now and will be available from the 10th May with an RRP of £220 ($249.95 ex VAT / AU$399.95).

Needless to say, we can't wait to try them out. Will they be able to knock the Sony XM4 off the top spot? Watch this space...

