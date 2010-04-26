What's new? Well, the company says that while sportspeople use headphones a lot, standard designs 'are soon destroyed by corrosive sweat or physical damage and they rarely stay in place.
'The new Sennheiser Adidas range is seriously sport-proof and has been extensively bench-tested by Adidas athletes, including Tyson Gay, who loves the back-band style PMX 680.'
Well, we hope he did more than bench-test them, but anyway... The new range is washable and sweat-proof, can be used in temperatures as low as -10C and in rain and snow, and is designed to stay in place whatever the usage.
The headphones come with a variety of technologies to keep them going under stress. The cables are kevlar-reinforced to keep them flexible at low temperatures, and a new moisture protection system keeps out both the climate and the wearer's sweat.
In addition the CX 680 ear-canal model, selling for £60, and the £35 MX680 in-ears, at £35, use a new EarFin system designed to adapt to the user's ear-shape, with various EarFins supplied for different ear sizes and shapes.
These two models also share with the £43 OMX 680 ear-hook model ear-housings designed to fit into small ears, while the range is completed by US sprinter Tyson Gay's favourites, the £45 back-band-style PMX 680.
For more details see the Sennheiser Adidas website.
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter
Sennheiser partners with Adidas for sportproof earphones
What's new? Well, the company says that while sportspeople use headphones a lot, standard designs 'are soon destroyed by corrosive sweat or physical damage and they rarely stay in place.