Save up to $120 on five-star hi-fi speakers in the Prime Day sales

While Prime Day headphone deals and Prime Day TV deals stream in during Amazon's two-day sales bonanza, hi-fi and speaker deals are comparatively harder to find. But we've hunted down a few – and two are very good indeed, seeing discounts of up to $120 on two five-star budget pairs.

Q Acoustics and Elac produce some of the best models at the cheaper end of the market, and the examples below would make ideal first speakers for anyone looking to build their first hi-fi system. The Edifiers that join them on the list, meanwhile, could well be the affordable audio upgrade your home office needs.

Happy shopping!

Q Acoustics 3020i: $349 $261.75 at Amazon (save $87.25)

Deep in size, deep in sonic analysis, these standmounts will make great first speakers. A former Award-winning speaker that’s been improved, they keep Q Acoustics firmly among the cream of the budget speaker crop. Five starsView Deal

Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 $350 $251 at Amazon (save $99)

A great saving and a superb pair of five-star bookshelf speakers from Elac can be yours for hi-fi pocket change. With a fantastic sense of rhythm and dynamics and noticeably more oomph than their predecessors, they're perfect for music and home cinema. Five starsView Deal

Edifier R1280Ts (powered): $110 $88 at Amazon (save $22)

We haven't reviewed this pair, but if you're in the market for powered speakers for your bedroom or home office, these monitors are well featured (with RCA x2, Bluetooth, optical and coaxial inputs) and well-rated (regarding Amazon's user reviews).View Deal

