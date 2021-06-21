Save $900 on a 65-inch Sony OLED TV with this epic Prime Day deal

Prime Day deals are popping up like mushrooms but here's one you won't want to miss: $900 off the 65-inch Sony A8H. Normally $2500, this awesome 2020 4K OLED TV can be yours for the insanely-low price of $1598.

There's also $700 off the 55-inch version of the A8H, which we awarded five stars for its "natural and authentic picture" and "crisp, involving sound". It's currently reduced to $1198.

Both prices are 'Lightning Deals', meaning they will expire at midnight (or sooner if the stock sells out). Head over to Amazon now secure this doozy of a deal...

Prime Day OLED TV deal

One of Sony's top OLED TVs for 2020, the A8H features the Japanese giant's powerful X1 Ultimate picture processor technology, which tends to deliver stunningly realistic images. This OLED panel also boasts Sony’s Pixel Contrast Booster and X-Motion Clarity motion processing.

As is the case with all OLED TVs, the panel is supremely thin, at just 6mm, but also has casework bolted into the back for housing connections, processing hardware and speakers.

There are plenty of apps available, with the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney Plus delivering 4K content complete with Dolby Vision HDR, plus Hulu, Showtime, Sling TV and more. This model also has voice search, so you can easily find the latest film using the included voice remote.

The A8H’s connections are fairly typical: four HDMIs, three USBs, an optical output, aerial and satellite ports, and a headphone socket. Sony's brilliant Acoustic Surface Audio technology delivers above-average sound.

Fancy saving $900 on the 65-inch A8H or $700 on the 55-inch A8H? This 'Lightning Deal' runs out at midnight on Monday, 21 June, so act fast if you want a genuine Prime Day bargain.

