Save over 50% on five-star Denon budget AV receivers

Here at What Hi-Fi? we scour the web for the best US deals on everything hi-fi and AV, and today we've spotted savings on Denon's 2017 AV receivers, including the five-star Denon AVR-X2500H and Denon AVR-X3400H.

The AVR-X2500H and AVR-X3400H were originally $849 and $999 respectively, but as time has gone on and older models have replaced them, you can now find them for just $399 and $599, hefty reductions of up to $449.

But while the 7.2-channel receivers may not be the freshest fare out of Denon's factory, they are still very good, and now even more excellent value, machines. They both support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X straight out of the box, able to be reconfigured into a 5.1.2 arrangement using two Atmos speakers.

All eight HDMI inputs handle 4K/60fps playback, and are equipped with HDR10, Dolby Vision HDR and HLG support - so you’re well catered for whichever 4K Blu-ray disc you play.

The Denons can play high-resolution files up to 24-bit/192kHz in all popular formats as well as DSD. while they also offer streaming service support and Alexa voice control.

You can click through to these deals in the boxes below.