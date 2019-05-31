Save on Sony WH-CH700N budget wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Looking for a payday splurge that's not too... splurgy? If treating yourself to a new set of headphones was playing somewhere at the back of your mind, read on.

As far as we're concerned, in the highly-competitive wireless headphones class of 2019, Sony is somewhere near the top of the pile. And now, these Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones are reduced from $199 to $130 at BestBuy.

Sony WC-CH700N headphones £199 $129 at Best Buy Your $130 gets you wireless playback via Bluetooth with NFC pairing, active noise cancelling and up to 35 hours of battery life, plus a ten minute charge will keep them going for an hour.View Deal

Featuring the high-quality build that typifies Sony's headphones, they weigh just 240g so you'll hardly notice you're wearing them. Plus, the built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling and there's Siri and Google Assistant compatibility for those who enjoy talking with their tech.

Sony has made two What Hi-Fi? 2018 Awards-winners in terms of wireless headgear: the WH-1000XM3 flagship on-ears and the WF-1000X in ears – both outstanding in their category.

While the WH-CH700N headphones scored marginally less for performance in our review, at this price, they're well worth considering.

